Call Me Crazy
After my unsolicited dick pic, I was ready to give up on the apps. It is a crazy time and there’s clearly some crazy people out there. However, when I went to delete my profile, I gave my messages one last look. There was Nick. He appeared normal and we had common interests. We started chatting on the app and agreed to meet for drinks.
Much to my surprise, Nick was better looking in person, tall, and easy to talk to. Our first date lasted six hours. We made plans to hang out the next night and the following week. Everything seemed to be going smoothly, but a lot faster than I am used to. He was introducing me to friends, making plans and saying things like he’s waited his whole life for me.
I am afraid that after the years of back and forth with X (see previous columns), I forgot what it is like to be with someone that actually wants to be with me. While it is nice to go on dates and get to know someone, it can be a little scary to feel like they are ready to say the L-word and call you their girlfriend after a couple weeks. If roles were reversed and I was demonstrating some of this behavior, I’d immediately be labeled crazy. I would be considered a Stage 5 clinger and ghosted.
Men that read this column will blow me up on social media for not liking the nice guy or being hard to please. I have read it before, and I disagree. I am simply saying that sometimes you are a little gun shy after you have been burned. I write these columns so other singles don’t feel alone, but also in the hopes of getting constructive feedback. Help a sister out.
Do I tell Nick that I need him to slow it down? Or do I take this as an opportunity to leave my baggage behind and open myself up? Is he crazy for being so open or am I crazy for being so closed? Cheers to showing your crazy!
—A.S.
Email me at anonymouslysingle@boiseweekly.com or follow me on Instagram @anonymouslysingle.