In a press release dated Jan. 3, the American Dialect Society, one of the nation's premier organizations of linguists, weighed in on one of the most contentious linguistic controversies of the 2010s when it named the singular use of "they" the word of the decade, and "(my) pronouns" as the word of the year.
"When a basic part of speech like the pronoun becomes a vital indicator of social trends, linguists pay attention," wrote American Dialect Society New Words Committee Chair Ben Zimmer. "The selection of '(my) pronouns' as Word of the Year speaks to how the personal expression of gender identity has become an increasing part of our shared discourse. That trend is also reflected in singular 'they' being chosen as Word of the Decade, with a growing recognition of the use of they for those whose identities don't conform to the binary of he and she."
Indeed, while some language purists may insist on "they" as a plural pronoun, in recent years it has been broadly used as the pronoun of choice of people who don't subscribe to a gender binary. That movement has coincided with the increased visibility of transgender people and growing calls for recognition of their civil rights.
The ADS' interest in the singular "they" pronoun dates back at least as early as 2015, when it voted it in as Most Useful Word of the Year.