A well-presented plate is an edible form of art that begins with a feast for the brain via the eyes and imagination. KIN restaurant co-founder Remi McManus turns out masterful dishes in one of the City of Trees hottest spots downtown. McManus is a serial creative entrepreneur with an uncanny ability to surround himself with the best people. His affinity for the arts runs deep and stems from his own family. He said: "I have always seen life through a creative lens. I learned this from my mom, a musician and one of the most colorful and creative people I know."
In 2018, Remi and partner Kris Komori founded Art Haus LLC to manage and operate their new downtown restaurant and bar, KIN. An Idaho native, he has devoted nearly half his life to working his way up, from server to manager to owner. His other passion has been racing as a professional cyclist for years. In 2001, he won the U.S. National Road Race Championship. As he transitioned out of racing, McManus was one of the creators behind Escalera Racing and started hosting underground supper clubs at homes in the Treasure Valley. Thus was born the now-defunct and sorely missed State & Lemp, which McManus opened in 2013.
His current venture, KIN, is more than an eatery and has helped create two new nonprofits, City of Good and FARE Idaho, cementing their importance as spokespersons, creating a dialogue with community leaders and advocates for positive change. McManus also sits on the Board of Directors for the Boise Downtown Boise Association.
He loves the energy of Boise and the art scene's influence on every aspect of life. "I believe food and the culinary arts is an important, if not an indelible aspect of Boise's art community," he said. "Our goal at KIN is to deliver an experience for our patrons and to form connections with our staff, our guests, and our community. By partnering with local artists, we can offer guests an immersive gallery experience where they have the opportunity to view the artists' works and smell, taste, and hear about the artists' life, techniques, and philosophies that go into producing their unique art."
As for collaborative alliances, McManus shared the philosophy of KIN that melds the different mediums with food as a connector. "As the curator of our gallery at KIN, I have a unique opportunity to not only select the artists but to have the chance to work closely with each artist. Each artist that shows at KIN has a full menu dedicated to their work. Each artist show lasts for three menus — essentially three months — the third of which is the 'Artist's Menu.' As a team, we sit down with each artist and discuss their work, their techniques, and their philosophy on art, essentially diving into the artist's life and bringing their life and their art to life in food and drink."
The future holds exciting developments for McManus and his KIN team. "As a designer, I try to curate meticulously detailed spaces and influence curated experiences, although my mind is more of a chaotic, creative chasm. I believe art and design are always made better with collaborators. As of this moment, I have paintings in KIN and Ampersand bars, and I have a film series entitled 'Shared Territory' made with my great friend, Justin Balog. Also, I am working with artist Guy Hand on a new collaboration that will bring a face to what makes Boise such a unique and special place, and as always, I am constantly out documenting my outdoor adventures through my social media outlets.
And some insight for newcomers just getting their footing in Boise? "Boise's art scene is growing every day," said McManus, "and with the ability to share work and stories through social media, I feel Boise's art culture will continue to grow."