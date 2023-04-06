Subscribe
ARTIST: Jenny Williams
TITLE: Belladonna
MEDIA: 16 x 22; Mixed media on paper
“Belladonna is from a series called ‘Histories.’ It involves the themes of family geographies, dislocations, mishaps and maladies.” BOSCO artist. Visit during Open Studio weekend in October.
Instagram @jennywilliams377
