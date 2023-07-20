Jim Spicka was an artist all his life; always a passion, but never his vocation. It was an escape from the world of accounting and mortgage lending. His artistic expression in several mediums included watercolors, acrylic, oil, and charcoal. Jim enjoyed winters at his home with his wife Mary in Huatulco, Oaxaca Mexico, where he spent years producing large splashy paintings of tropical fish, floral and fauna, local culture, and village life in his studio in southern Mexico. Spicka held an annual art exhibition there that included many local artists and other artists from across the globe. From the first exhibition in 2009 to the last in 2018, the year Spicka passed away unexpectedly, the exhibitions were one of the community’s most popular events raising funds for several local charities. On Sept. 20 — 22, 2018, Jim Spicka along with Kellie Cosho and Tarmo Watia held a pop-up art exhibit in Boise, which was his first introduction into the Boise art scene. It was a very successful exhibition and the trio vowed to make it an annual affair. While in Boise, Spicka took inspiration and captured iconic events like Art in the Park, the Race to Robie Creek, the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic, and the Basque Festival. In addition, one of his pieces, an iron sculpture, is permanently installed at the Boise Botanical Garden, in the Meditation garden.
This piece named “Basque Dancers” was one of Jim Spicka‘s last paintings and his wife, Mary, has donated it to Boise Weekly in honor of the large Basque community in Idaho.