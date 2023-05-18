Subscribe
ARTIST: Mary Gardiner
TITLE: “Pied Bicycles”
MEDIUM: Watercolor, 15 X 11 inches, unframed.
We see this sight all over our beautiful city — stacks of bikes, multicolored. My painting an idea of a photo by Anne Abgott.
I draw and paint en plein air and from imagination. You can find my art at Art and Roses in June, Avianne IGFA, Boise, and TVAA exhibits. marygardinerfineart.com; internationalgalleryfineart.com/mary-gardiner.
