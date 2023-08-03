“This town needs a male cuddle buddy service who can maybe do the dishes on his way out.”
Charlotte Lindsay posted that message, jokingly, to her Facebook account in 2017 and was shocked when the people in her comments agreed with her … but were not also kidding.
“It started out as a joke, but then I got this huge response and started thinking that we could actually start a really cool service,” Lindsay said.
ALTERNATIVE TOUCH THERAPYWithin a year of making that Facebook post, Lindsay opened “SnuggleBuddiez” in Boise, a company of professional “cuddlers” who platonically cuddle with their clients. After opening, the company quickly rebranded to Alternative Touch Therapy, or Alt Touch, because the original name started to feel too cheesy, Lindsay said.
Alt Touch cuddle therapy sessions are designed to alleviate or reduce feelings of loneliness, anxiety and depression, according to a press release.
While they are called “cuddle therapy sessions,” the goal is simply to provide platonic companionship, so the session may exclusively consist of cuddling, but the client can also choose to talk, play games, watch a movie, etc. Some of the cuddlers have also started offering other dedicated services, including Reiki, a Japanese energy healing technique, and life coaching.
Alt Touch, at first, followed a similar model to other professional cuddling services across the country — in this model, Lindsay said, trained cuddlers go to their client’s home for the sessions. Lindsay, however, was not comfortable sending women alone into strangers’ homes so she initially only hired male cuddlers.
In order to make the service safer for everyone, especially the cuddlers, Lindsay opened a professional session room in Boise, located at 6477 W. Fairview Ave., which is where all cuddling sessions now take place.
By 2020, Alt Touch had gained enough clients that the company was on track to open up a second location. Lindsay said they were even regularly getting clients referred to them by their doctors and therapists — and then the pandemic happened. Social distancing restrictions made it impossible to continue operating during that time, Lindsay said, despite the fact that more people than ever were in need of touch and human connection.
“We understand that the effects of the pandemic go beyond physical health; it profoundly impacted mental well-being,” Lindsay said. “The power of touch is immeasurable, and our cuddle therapy sessions are designed to provide individuals with the emotional nourishment they need to thrive both personally and romantically.”
But now it’s back. Clients wanting to get started with Alternative Touch Therapy will need to go alttouchtherapy.com and choose a cuddler based on their profile — the client and cuddler will then meet for a free consultation to ensure the pairing is a good fit and everyone feels comfortable. Sessions are $99 per hour with a one hour minimum.
BOISE SPEED DATINGAfter spending some time developing Alt Touch, Lindsay said she still felt like there were a lot of people in the Boise area who were seeking a connection but didn’t know where to begin — which inspired her to also start Boise Speed Dating.
Boise Speed Dating regularly holds dating events at a variety of Boise locations including Twisted District Brew Co., Ironwood Bar and Grill, the Warehouse Food Hall, Watson’s Mystery Cafe and more.
“I think that a lot of people are dealing with social anxiety and awkwardness after not being social for so long,” Lindsay said. “So we try to make (speed dating) as low pressure as possible.”
While they do host a variety of events for specific groups of people, such as the 45+ Age Group Speed Dating coming up on Aug. 24, the majority of events are open to anyone who is at least 21. For such events, Lindsay said that most of the people who show up are between 30 and 50.
“People have a lot of concerns about (speed dating) because they’re seeking a specific age group or type,” Lindsay said. “But what we found is that everyone enjoys it because they end up talking to people who they would never normally talk to and they’re able to, at least, make some awesome friends.”
Recently, Boise Speed Dating introduced “I’m Single” bracelets, which are given out for free to all speed dating participants. The bracelets, which are a plain, pink band, are meant to indicate to people in public that you are single and looking for a connection.
While the bracelets may never become mainstream, Lindsay said that Boise Speed Dating has a private Facebook group where people can plan their own meetups — the bracelets are especially helpful in these situations because they make it easy to find others from the group.
WOMEN SEEKING WOMEN On Saturday, July 29, Boise Speed Dating, in collaboration with the Lounge at the End of the Universe, held its first “Women Seeking Women” event. The Lounge at the End of the Universe, located at 2417 Bank Dr., is a woman-owned “comedy club, cabaret and venue,” and the owner, Jen Adams, played a big role in putting the event together.
“(Adams) had expressed to me a couple of years ago that women seeking women didn’t really have a place in Boise,” Lindsay said. “The Balcony is very gay dominant, plus many women aren’t into the ‘club scene’ to meet partners, so we’re trying to make an outlet for that demographic.”
For the general speed dating events, there are typically 60 attendees, plus a waiting list — the women seeking women event had closer to 20 people. While the event was smaller, likely because it was difficult to get word out about the event, Lindsay said that the night “still ended with a ton of mutual connections.”
Adams previously worked with LezBe Kings, a Boise-based drag king collective, to host “Lesbian Lounges” at the Lounge at the End of the Universe, but those died out due to the pandemic — so she was excited for the chance to host queer dating events with Lindsay.
The women seeking women event consisted of three hours of speed dating, followed by a two hour “All Inclusive Club Night” hosted by local DJ, Nyx.
“I think if I just became a woman-centric, lesbian bar, I’d probably go out of business, but that doesn’t mean that I don’t want to host a space that is for women to be with other women,” Adams said. “Queer women are often the afterthought and it’s very difficult for us to meet each other.”
Adams said she hopes to be able to start regularly hosting events dedicated to queer women, which includes, but is by no means limited to, events with Boise Speed Dating.
To learn more and reserve your spot at future Boise Speed Dating events, visit boisespeeddating.com.