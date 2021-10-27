Boise artist, Cole Calvin, is the most recent artist to take residency at the James Castle House.
Calvin is a multidisciplinary artist based in Boise who works mainly with clay and semi-precious metals, according to the City of Boise Arts and History Department. His sculptural pieces shift from functional to fine art, “encouraging a more visceral and tangible relationship with each work.”
In addition, during his residency, Calvin will be taking “inspiration from his surroundings to create new work” and will be developing a “limited edition” product for the site’s general store.
Calvin’s residency at James Castle House ends on Nov. 22. Come to one of the open studios at 2 p.m. on Oct. 30 and Nov. 6 to see his work in person. The open studios are free and on-site at the James Castle House, under COVID-19 safety protocols.
His final hour-long presentation is free to the public and will be held virtually via Zoom at 6 p.m. on Nov. 17. American Sign Language (ASL) will be provided live during the presentation.
The metals artist spoke with Boise Weekly about what his plans are during his five-week stay at the Boise institution.
From what I understand you recently have become a full-time artist.
In April of 2020 when the lockdown started to loosen up, and people started going back to the restaurants, I was working downtown in Bittercreek Alehouse and Diablo & Sons; I had been working there for about eight or nine years at that point. Then I stepped into management, hoping to just find some stability in a lot of unknown areas and managed Diablo & Sons and assisted and was part of the management team at Bittercreek. But it just started to wear on me, a lot of stress and anxiety in that industry and kind of shifting — looking for an opportunity to use my strengths and my education and my background.
There was a job opening as an instructor for a local clay studio and I pounced on that. In doing so, I have been talking with some organizers at the James Castle House about wanting to get a little product line going in their gift shop made by, like, local artists. I was presented with this opportunity to be a resident and focus on this project-based work. It’s been quite the year of change and shifting gears and kind of reevaluating my life. I’m really enjoying those changes as well.
Tell me a little bit about this project residency. What excites you about it?
I was given a little reading material about James Castle and his work, just to get my wheels turning. But this project residency at the James Castle House [is] where I will be prototyping a small collection of metal artwork for sale in the Castle House general store. I’m hoping to produce three prototypes, one of which will be selected; these works are inspired by James Castle and his work as an artist. I’ve been pouring over his history, life, experiences and some of the work that he produced. I’ve been really interested in his work on letters. He’s known for his kind of like landscapes of Idaho and using charcoal, soot and his own spit.
He would use cardboard boxes from his family who had a connection to the [U.S.] Postal Service at Garden Valley. He worked at a letterpress for a while. So despite not having the language and the means of communication that I think a contemporary deaf person has, he was able to analyze language and really focus on what it meant it communicate despite the fact that he never learned traditional sign language or how to really communicate with the world around him.
It’s interesting analyzing someone’s work and trying to find a common thread that I’ve tried to express in my art that will be sold in the general store.
What do you wish more people know about pertaining to art?
I think with any artwork, there’s not some divine inspiration. People invest a lot more time researching, planning and designing their artwork before actually making the artwork. A lot of people just see these products and don’t know what it takes to get to that point.
With art inspired by history or people in the past, there’s a lot more meaning and connection to the piece than people might take at face value. A lot of thought goes into how to share those ideas and subtly reference the past. Some people just take art at face value, specifically metals and art metals.
For anyone wanting to get into metals and pottery as you have, what is a piece of advice that you would give to them?
There’s a lot of resources online. It’s just a matter of not being afraid to try. Don’t be afraid to make ugly things, knowing that it may not be the best but you’re learning something along the way. And the next time you make it you’re going to make it better and more efficiently. People have gotten disheartened or discouraged about not being good at something right away. Nobody likes being bad at something but it takes time to learn how to be better. Look for resources, look for interesting opportunities and for teachers who are going to give you opportunities to learn and grow.