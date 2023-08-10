Support Local Journalism


Boise loves our parks, and we love our dogs — and those things have combined to make us one of, if not the best dog park city in the U.S.

The company LawnStarter recently evaluated and ranked almost 100 of the biggest U.S. cities based on their dog parks, and Boise came in first overall. Among those rankings, the most important criteria was access (most dog parks per 100,000 residents), followed by quality and climate.

