Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Just because weed isn’t legal in Idaho doesn’t mean people aren’t smoking it, and Boise is no different. You likely know someone (or are someone) who drives over the border to Ontario to buy moon cabbage—don’t worry, your secret’s safe with us. Or maybe you bring your vape to the bars or ingest some edibles at a concert. In honor of 4/20 (#IYKYK), the definitive voice of Boise, City Cast, brings you a series of weed-related podcasts this week, featuring a variety of people whose lives interact with the drug in some way. Tune in for some cheeky but informative takes on toking up!

Hosted by local comedian, podcaster, and self-described “mom pot-smoker” Emma Arnold, this week’s City Cast features four days of different weed-related interviews, followed by the Friday roundup. After covering the Idaho legislature pretty heavily in recent weeks, Arnold and City Cast wanted to cover a topic that’s a little more fun and relates to many Boiseans.

Recommended for you

Load comments