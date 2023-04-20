Just because weed isn’t legal in Idaho doesn’t mean people aren’t smoking it, and Boise is no different. You likely know someone (or are someone) who drives over the border to Ontario to buy moon cabbage—don’t worry, your secret’s safe with us. Or maybe you bring your vape to the bars or ingest some edibles at a concert. In honor of 4/20 (#IYKYK), the definitive voice of Boise, City Cast, brings you a series of weed-related podcasts this week, featuring a variety of people whose lives interact with the drug in some way. Tune in for some cheeky but informative takes on toking up!
Hosted by local comedian, podcaster, and self-described “mom pot-smoker” Emma Arnold, this week’s City Cast features four days of different weed-related interviews, followed by the Friday roundup. After covering the Idaho legislature pretty heavily in recent weeks, Arnold and City Cast wanted to cover a topic that’s a little more fun and relates to many Boiseans.
Idaho’s illegal weed status means that those who want to partake must get it from elsewhere—and luckily for Boiseans, Ontario, Oregon, where weed is legal, is just a short hour’s drive away. Making the drive to Ontario to load up on bud has become fairly common in Boise and the fact that lots of people do it is common knowledge. For one of City Cast’s episodes this week, Arnold spoke with a local stoner about making the trek, his worries about doing so, and what the actual laws are that one breaks by doing so.
“I think because we’re surrounded by states where it’s legal in some capacity, people forget it’s illegal,” said Arnold. “I also don’t think it’s enforced. No one at the podcast knows anyone who’s gotten busted driving back from Ontario.” Arnold herself makes the Ontario drive to get what she calls “little mom edibles,” but says she doesn’t worry about getting caught since there are so many people commuting back and forth between the two cities.
“It’s not just Boise people crossing the border: it’s people in Coeur d’Alene going to Spokane, people in Twin going to Jackpot,” Arnold continued, “people just throwing money over the border since our legislature is so conservative.” Weed in the Idaho legislature is the topic of another of City Cast’s podcasts this week, this one with Joe Evans, a military veteran and treasurer of Kind Idaho, about getting the legalization of medical marijuana on the 2024 ballot.
Kind Idaho is a medical marijuana consortium aiming to get the needed 63,000 signatures on their petition by the end of this month in order to get medical marijuana on the ballot. According to SurveyUSA, as cited on Kind Idaho’s website, 68% of Idahoans actively support medical marijuana legalization. But even if the organization gets its signatures, the initiative would then go to the House, where it’s likely to not pass. And were it to miraculously pass, the law would be strictly for medical marijuana in ingestible form for specific illnesses like cancer, terminal illness, Lou Gehrig’s, etc. “Not like in California where if your eyeballs hurt sometimes, you can get weed,” said Arnold. “The state—people—are super into it. It’s just conservative legislators, as usual.”
If medical marijuana were to become legal, Boise would need shops to sell the stuff. Arnold also spoke this week with The Honey Pot CBD shop in Boise, which currently sells CBD pre-rolls, edibles, cartridges and more, and is prepared to add weed to its repertoire should it become legal.
When asked of her thoughts on Idaho legalizing weed, Arnold said, “I think we’ll be the last, honestly. I want us to have recreational weed, personally, and I think even doing this pussyfooting around with medical marijuana is kind of pointless. I think it should just be recreational, but it’s going to be a very hard sell for Idaho. We’ll probably have to wait for a federal law. It’s just so embarrassing that you can get medical marijuana in Utah—it’s always embarrassing to be more uptight than Utah.”
No matter its status in Idaho, Boiseans are interested—or at least Arnold hopes her City Cast audience is—in talking about weed. “I think in addition to being very cool people, our listenership is also made up of people very interested in personal freedom and limiting government overreach, which we’ve seen a lot of in Idaho over the past few years especially.”
So in honor of 4/20, light up a J and listen in as Arnold explores Boise’s weed scene. Listen wherever you get your podcasts or go to the website: boise.citycast.fm/podcast.