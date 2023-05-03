Support Local Journalism


The Old Idaho Penitentiary is hosting its first craft beer festival from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 7, according to a press release about the event. Dubbed SquawkyFest, the event is a nod to the nickname for the alcoholic beverage made and stashed away to ferment by incarcerated individuals at the historic penitentiary.

“Squawky,” a nickname given to alcohol brewed by incarcerated individuals at the site, consisted of collected ingredients (apples, oranges, potatoes, grapefruit, prunes, and yeast and sugar) hidden away to ferment. Since the closure of the Idaho State Penitentiary, stories of squawky have become an integral part of the site’s lore.

