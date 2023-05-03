The Old Idaho Penitentiary is hosting its first craft beer festival from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 7, according to a press release about the event. Dubbed SquawkyFest, the event is a nod to the nickname for the alcoholic beverage made and stashed away to ferment by incarcerated individuals at the historic penitentiary.
“Squawky,” a nickname given to alcohol brewed by incarcerated individuals at the site, consisted of collected ingredients (apples, oranges, potatoes, grapefruit, prunes, and yeast and sugar) hidden away to ferment. Since the closure of the Idaho State Penitentiary, stories of squawky have become an integral part of the site’s lore.
Sunday’s inaugural SquawkyFest is a beer festival and brewer’s competition co-hosted with Idaho Brewers United and features eight local breweries tasked with serving their local brews and competing to make the best batch of prison booze. In addition to featuring beverages for sale, one brewery’s squawky will be selected as a winner by popular vote.
SquawkyFest attendees will also be treated by history presentations on Prohibition in Idaho, food from Big Beantz Taco Co. and Okie Dokie Dogs, music, shopping (limited edition SquawkyFest merchandise available), and access to Old Idaho Penitentiary buildings and exhibits.
Admission is $20 per adult (must be 21+ to attend). Beer tokens available for $4 each or 4 for $15.
