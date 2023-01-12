Dennis DeFoggi and Michael Cordell are exhibiting new work as guest artists at Capitol Contemporary Gallery through the month. Cordell is presenting steel sculpture and abstract drawings from his “Bamboo Series” and DeFoggi is showing drawings from a new body of work called, “Radiotron Sky—Southern Idaho.” The show is free, open to the public, and runs through Jan. 30.
DeFoggi has been making artwork for over 50 years and has shown his work throughout the northwest and most recently as part of the 2020 Boise Art Museum Triennial. In his artist statement, DiFoggi talks about his art. “My recent body of work, “Radiotron Sky—Southern Idaho,” uses three elements—the electron tube, the orange peel and the abstracted southern Idaho landscape line, all of which are familiar and personal to me. … As a kid, I was a ham operator (amateur radio), and I built a lot of my own equipment, thus inspiring my fascination with electron tubes.” In addition, DeFoggi said, “Within the last couple of years, when I would take breakfast to my wife, Jinny, in the mornings, I always included a small orange, which Jinny would usually peel in one piece—the flattened shape of a sphere-like object; I became fascinated by them, too.”
Cordell’s work spans sculpture and works on paper, finding expression in the physicality of steel and paper to catalyze a sensory experience rather than a visual depiction, according to his artist statement. He “invents new, unconventional ways of using tools to create abstract works that invite the viewer to look closely—to consider, first, how the works were made, and second, how that material transformation might generate a transformative moment.” The new work from Cordell’s “Bamboo Series” illustrates “his penchant for experimenting with self-derived, mark-making techniques, and the role that randomness plays in his artistic sensibilities.” Cordell’s sculpture and drawings were also selected for the Idaho Triennial at the Boise Art Museum in 2020. In addition, he was the recipient of the Idaho Commission of the Arts Fellowship and Alexa Rose Foundation Grants in 2017 and 2020, and has artwork in private and public collections throughout the United States, including work locally at Boise Art Museum and Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center.