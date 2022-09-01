...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT SUNDAY
NIGHT...
* WHAT...High temperatures from the upper 90s to 103.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until midnight MDT Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Local artist, Jessie Nilo (left), teaches a watercolor class at Catalyst Arts Collaborative.
For Boise Pride Month, the Catalyst Arts Collaborative is hosting an LGBTQ+ exhibit throughout September and a class for the community to express their hardships through art called Rise and Release.
"It seems like it's getting more and more scary to be LGBTQ these days," said Candy Canning, the Catalyst's founder and owner. "So I think it's just really important to create that space for marginalized people to be able to showcase what they do and their talents."
They have an ongoing call for visual art from local LGBTQ+ artists, who if chosen, will have their work displayed in parts of the Gem Center for the Arts.
The class will also be at the Gem Center and is from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Sept. 8. It is $20 and participants will do writing prompts, discuss their experiences, and then will draw and paint on a large banner, then cover up sections with white paint.
"Every month we are providing space and an outlet for expressive arts for people who need to let go of some emotions," Canning said. "Letting them rise and then releasing them. Our LGBTQ+ community definitely has plenty of that. We've got coming-out stories. We've got stories of violence. We've got transitioning stories, We have so many different stories to tell."
Canning and Catalyst member Samantha Guenthner will teach the class.
"I think in general, we're trying to create a space that maybe we didn't have before," Guenthner said, "and give that to people now and for ourselves even."
Guenthner is from Big Piney, Wyoming (population around 500) and knows how important representation is.
"There (were) no queer people whatsoever. There's a very limited community, it was very traditional," Guenthner said. "I struggled for a long time trying to see and find my place in the world just because I haven't seen it play out on TV or in my community at all."
The class requires no experience as an artist, as do most of the classes at the Catalyst.
"We still are ingrained in that thinking that art is for the rich," Canning said "That art is what you find in museums and that's just not the case anymore. Art is for everyone and for most of us, art was taken away in schools. By about 9 or 10, we start to decide if we're going to be an artist or not."