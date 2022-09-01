Catalyst 1

Local artist, Jessie Nilo (left), teaches a watercolor class at Catalyst Arts Collaborative.

 Courtesy Candy Canning

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


For Boise Pride Month, the Catalyst Arts Collaborative is hosting an LGBTQ+ exhibit throughout September and a class for the community to express their hardships through art called Rise and Release.

"It seems like it's getting more and more scary to be LGBTQ these days," said Candy Canning, the Catalyst's founder and owner. "So I think it's just really important to create that space for marginalized people to be able to showcase what they do and their talents."

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments