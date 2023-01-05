Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


By Jeanne Huff

In case you’ve been living under a rock since last summer, City Cast Boise is a daily podcast and newsletter all about people, places and things in our fair city. Each episode is short and sweet—about 15 to 20 minutes—and packed with information, wit, personality and charm. That’s thanks to the podcast host, who, these days, is comedian, author and beekeeper Emma Arnold. It’s sort of a Goldilocks listening experience: every podcast is “just right.”

