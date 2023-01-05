In case you’ve been living under a rock since last summer, City Cast Boise is a daily podcast and newsletter all about people, places and things in our fair city. Each episode is short and sweet—about 15 to 20 minutes—and packed with information, wit, personality and charm. That’s thanks to the podcast host, who, these days, is comedian, author and beekeeper Emma Arnold. It’s sort of a Goldilocks listening experience: every podcast is “just right.”
Boise Weekly recently sat down with Arnold to find out what makes her—and the podcast—so freakin’ great. (Oh, and we also did a little Q & A via email with Frankie Barnhill, who got the whole ball rolling. See sidebar.) Full disclosure: I was a guest on a recent City Cast Boise episode, talking up all things Boise Weekly, natch.
All about Emma
It’s a tale of two cities: Arnold, whose Idaho parents divorced when she was young, bounced back and forth between her father’s house in isolated Salmon and her mom’s in metropolitan Boise. In Salmon, she was up at dawn, attended a one-room schoolhouse and milked goats and cows. In bustling Boise, Arnold, who would grow up to be a headlining comedian, fell a bit short on laughs. “On my mother’s side of the family, everybody’s funny. I’m the least funny on that side.”
As a self-preservation technique, Arnold engaged in punchy, internal dialogues. “I would run conversations. It was like a pre-cursor to comedy,” she said, “because you run conversations through your head.”
Arnold got married when she was 20, “and had three kids—boom, boom, boom.” She was a stay-at-home mom and the family bounced around the country until they moved back to Boise sometime after her third child was born. Then Arnold and her husband divorced and Arnold was hit with a hard dose of reality. “I had no education, no job experience and no way to support us,” she said.
Getting her breaks
Arnold began to see the light at the end of the tunnel after going to a Story Story Night at the Rose Room. “I just fell in love with it,” she said. “I fell super in love with storytelling.” She became the executive director for the event, which put up monthly SRO shows and became the darling of narrative art in Boise.
“Then I did a couple of open mics,” said Arnold. “I was in this space where: I have to pick a career—I guess I’ll be a comedian. I didn’t know it was a horrible idea,” she said, laughing.
Arnold started out her comedy career by going on the road and asking every other comedian for an entree. “I’d say, ‘can I open for you?’ It was not a skill thing—it was a desperation thing,” she said.
Arnold took practically any and every opportunity that came her way or that she could talk her way into. “I took any gig—I took D.A.R.E. programs at schools and I worked super, super hard. … I’d play hard rooms like little shitty bars in Idaho Falls,” she said. “If you can get a room like that to laugh, you can get any room to laugh.”
After a few years, Arnold began headlining. Then, she recorded an album. Then, “I started recording an album every other year. … During COVID, that saved my ass—I had four albums for residuals.” Arnold recently recorded her fifth album at The Infinity Room near Portland. “It’ll come out in March or April—we’ll do an album release party,” she said.
Building for the future
Arnold said during the pandemic she took 16 months off from touring “until the vaccine came out.” And then she thought: “What am I doing? Do I want all this? Fame, money, a sitcom with your name on it? I started to think that wasn’t a goal.”
In addition to wanting to tour less to spend more time with her family—her kids are now 14, 17 and 19—“I wanted to be more a part of Boise again.” But when Frankie Barnhill, lead producer and host at City Cast Boise, first approached Arnold about coming on board, she poo-pooed the idea. “I said, ‘A podcast? What is this—leave me alone.’ … Then I started looking at it and thought: this is literally something I’ve been asking for. I can re-fall in love with the city. I have a built-in fan base.” And after Arnold and Barnhill met face-to-face to talk about the project, “from the very beginning it was love at first sight for both of us,” Arnold said.
For Arnold, it was more than a breath of fresh air—finally, she was not only accepted with open arms, she was appreciated. “It’s been such a positive experience. At City Cast they said ‘we love what you’re doing’—it’s like the polar opposite of comedy.”
No longer out all night at performances, Arnold has a 9 to 5 job that “feels like heaven. I get to talk to people and interview people. … I do that on an airplane,” she said. “Now I’m getting paid to do that. I’m the fun sister or the fun friend in your ear telling you something about our city you didn’t know.”