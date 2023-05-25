acrylic on paper
Published 1-13-22
We've got slots to fill!
If you're a local artist and you would like to donate a piece of art to be featured as a Boise Weekly cover, reaching about 20,000 readers, I want to hear from you!
Boise Weekly is proud to publish local art on our cover each week. In fact, we're the only alt-weekly in the country to do so.
You can find information, including rules and protocals at boiseweekly.com/covers.
You can also email me at jhuff@boiseweekly.com for any questions.
