Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


There’s nothing quite like the feeling of giving back to your community. While this can be done through donating items or money, one of the most rewarding ways to give back is by donating your time.

Volunteering is simple, yet so impactful, and there are countless organizations always in need of your help. If you have even an hour or two to spare in the next few weeks, there are several groups in Boise actively searching for volunteers.

Recommended for you

Load comments