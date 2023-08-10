There’s nothing quite like the feeling of giving back to your community. While this can be done through donating items or money, one of the most rewarding ways to give back is by donating your time.
Volunteering is simple, yet so impactful, and there are countless organizations always in need of your help. If you have even an hour or two to spare in the next few weeks, there are several groups in Boise actively searching for volunteers.
Boise Goathead Fest, Aug. 16, 19 and 23The Boise Goathead Festival, put on by the Boise Bicycle Project, is a “pedal-powered, wonderfully weird, celebration of Boise’s vibrant bicycle community,” featuring a pedal parade, live music, food trucks and more. The festival was created to encourage the community to help remove goatheads from popular biking locations.
Those who don’t spend much time on bikes may not be familiar with the peskiness of goatheads, but the small seeds, from the invasive species puncture vine, are known for flattening tires and getting stuck in dogs’ paws. The Boise Bicycle Project hopes to remove 7.5 tons of goatheads this year.
You can support the Boise Goathead Fest by helping to pick goatheads around the city, or by volunteering at the festival itself on Saturday, Aug. 19.
For the festival, there are still several jobs in need of additional volunteers. The areas with the most need include roadblock regulators who will protect the pedal parade by helping divert traffic around the route, info table volunteers who will help festival goers get where they need to go and green team volunteers who keep the festival grounds clean. The Medical Tent/First Aid Station also needs volunteers who are CPR and first aid certified.
Additionally, volunteers are needed to help set up the event on Friday, Aug. 18 at Cecil D. Andrus Park, and tear down the event the next day from 5 to 7:30 p.m.
You can register to volunteer online at boisebicycleproject.volunteerlocal.com. All volunteers will receive a Boise Goathead Fest bandana, along with beer/ice cream tokens to use at the festival.
Boise Pride, Sept. 8 to 10While June, and with it Pride month, has already come and gone, the annual Boise Pride Festival is still just around the corner.
Ever since the pandemic, Boise Pride has held its annual festival every September, as opposed to June — this year’s festival is coming up from Sept. 8 to 10 and volunteers are still needed.
Across all of their social media platforms Boise Pride posted a call for volunteers: “The 2023 Boise Pride Festival is only six weeks away and we are looking for all types of volunteer support. No experience necessary. Donate your time and have fun doing it.”
Volunteers can help with a variety of jobs including setting up and tearing down the festival, greeting attendees at all of the entrances, running the information and medical booths, and assisting with the parade route.
Shifts range in length from two to four hours, but all volunteers will receive a free t-shirt and plenty of snacks. For more information about the upcoming Boise Pride Festival, or to register as a volunteer, go to boisepridefest.org.
Art in the Park, Sept. 8 to 10Taking place the same weekend as Boise Pride is Art and the Park — two of Boise’s most popular events taking place at the same time means they will be competing for volunteers, so if you have time consider going out to help one or both organizations.
Art in the Park is the largest annual fundraiser to support the Boise Art Museum. The Boise Art Museum is a nonprofit that relies on donations, volunteers and events like this to continue operating.
Those who volunteer at Art in the Park can choose from a variety of roles including event set-up and tear down, booth sitting to give artists 15 minute breaks, running the welcome booth or the children’s art tent and more. Anyone who volunteers will get free passes to visit the Boise Art Museum.
All volunteers must be 14 or older, unless otherwise noted, and shifts are typically three hours — although you can sign up for multiple shifts throughout the weekend. To sign up, go to boiseartmuseum.org.