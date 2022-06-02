A Shrinky Dink by Rachel Teannalach, a local artist who makes contemporary landscapes paintings. Many intricate Shrinky Dinks will be sold at in a silent auction, from earrings, miniature animals and more.
As part of their 10th anniversary, Surel’s Place is holding a Shrinky Dinks Art Auction and Gala to raise money for their continued support of the local arts scene.
“You take something that you don’t expect to make fine art and when in the hands of these artists have really become something amazing,” Hahn said.
Shrinky Dinks are, essentially, thin plastic sheets that can be colored and cut into shapes, then put into an oven. After heating, they become one-third of their original size and nine times thicker, all while retaining their original design.
The auction and gala will be on Friday, June 10 from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at 212 E. 33rd Street in Garden City. Shrinky Dinks made by around three dozen local artists will be sold in a silent auction and other items will be placed in raffles and live auctions. Tickets are $25.
There will also be live music from Radio Boise DJ Wendy Fox, performances from the local dance organization Project Flux and food trucks.
The artists have pushed what Shrinky Dinks are capable of, to say the least. In past years, they have made and sold spinning miniature merry-go-rounds, rings that look like cats, earring, butterflies, skeletons and landscapes.
“The artists become really impressed by the detail that people can get out of it and to the way people manipulate the medium,” Hahn said.
Hahn said the sale is one of Surel’s Place’s most popular events, bringing in anywhere from $7,000 to $40,000. Some of the local artists in the event are Rachel Teannalach, a contemporary landscape painter, and Erin Cunningham, a visual artist.