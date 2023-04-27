With spring in full swing — finally — we know you'll be getting out and about this weekend. After a nearly endless winter — yeah, it was snowing last week — we're looking forward to peeling down to shorts and tank tops, strapping on rollerblades and hitting the Greenbelt. Or biking. Or hiking. Or maybe just sitting on a bench and soaking up the sun. Ahh … .
We're also looking forward to cramming in as much weekend into the weekend as we can. Here are our favorites, but be sure to check out the BW Calendar for more.
THURSDAY
Boise Trans Collective presents BEN QUAD: a fundraising event, 6 p.m., Lounge at the End of the Universe. $15. Tickets: loungeboise.com.
Oklahoma emo band Ben Quad have a handful of splits dating back to 2018, and they've been rolling out singles since September 2021 for their upcoming debut album.
That album is called I'm Scared That's All There Is and due June 29 via Chillwavve, and it features recent singles "We're Gonna Be Here for a While," "You Gotta Learn to Listen, Lou," and "Blood for the Blood God," as well as new single "Joan of Hill."
As heard on those recent singles, the band takes cues from the knotty riffage of '90s emo, the spit-shined hooks of early 2000s pop punk, and the quirkier vibes and fresh perspective of fourth and fifth wave emo. All of that comes through on "Joan of Hill," but this song — which closes the album and features guest vocals by Taylor Haynes of fellow Oklahoma bands King Pink and Cheap Kites — also ends in a post-rocky, anthemic coda with a chorus of voices repeating the title of the album, showing off a more immersive side of the band. — loungeboise.com.
Emma Arnold, an Idaho-raised artist, author, podcast host, comedian and beekeeper, is dropping her new album and also has a new comedy special. The album, “MYSELF,” will be available Friday, April 28 and you can pre-order digital (around $7) and vinyl (around $25) copies now. Arnold hosts the daily local podcast, City Cast Boise and along with her co-workers they are celebrating at her wild and rowdy release party at the VAC, also slated for April 28. She will be performing her comedy along with a few other local comedians, LJ Sullivan and Sophie Hughes. Hosted by Jodi Eichelberger. Prepare for some sore abs from all the laughs.
SATURDAY/SUNDAY
Boise True Crime 1970s Van Tour, Old Idaho Pen, 1 - 4 p.m. April 29, April 30. Tickets: $50
A true crime driving tour around Boise in a well-preserved 1978 GMC Motorhome.
This true crime and history tour will take you to locations where some of the most frightening, shocking and brutal crimes were perpetrated within the vicinity of Boise and Garden City. A few of these sites and stories are fairly well known, while others have been nearly forgotten as the years passed and more, increasingly sensationalized, news stories drew the gaze of the public elsewhere.
This is not your basic tour, it's the real deal because, at Idahistory, we're just like you: a little messed up and supremely interested in the darker side of life. This means we conducted deep dive research, at the archives, to discover the information we supply to you on this tour. Most importantly, we aim to always represent the victims of each crime in the most respectful way possible. We know the perpetrators of these crimes were found guilty and can discuss them as such. Tour Guide and Historian: Mark Iverson. Meet at the Table Rock trailhead's gravel parking lot. Parental discretion advised. — BW calendar.