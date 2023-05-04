...The National Weather Service in Boise ID has issued a Flood Watch
for the following rivers in Idaho...
Weiser River Near Weiser affecting Lower Treasure Valley ID and
Upper Weiser River zones.
For the Weiser River...near Weiser, flooding is possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Friday afternoon at 345 PM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding is possible.
* WHERE...Weiser River Near Weiser.
* WHEN...From Friday afternoon until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 9.5 feet, Minor flooding of fields and agricultural
land near Weiser is possible. Water will begin backing up under
the Cove Road bridge into the slough and adjacent farmland.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM MDT Thursday the stage was 8.0 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached late Friday evening.
- Flood stage is 9.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
The Green Acres Food Truck Park is welcoming to all-ages of snackers.
The weather diagnosis is that things will be cooling down in Boise this weekend, and a classic tequila marg with a salt rim or some street tacos is just what the doctor ordered. Yes, please. Cinco de Mayo is sure to lift your spirits in the midst of some gloomy weather. No matter what, the weekend is always a good excuse to enjoy some good food, good drinks, and quality time.
Not only is Cinco de Mayo set to lift spirits, but this week is also First Thursday. Expect downtown Boise to be poppin’ off throughout the day and into the night. Treat yourself to some fun this Thursday. The events typically run from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., but separate merchants create their own plans. Check out downtown Boise’s website for more information at downtownboise.org.
Enjoy First Thursday on the Greenbelt with live music, food trucks, cold drinks, and yard games. There will be a $1 discount all day at Green Acres on all Idaho beers and drinks from Sockeye Brewing, 10 Barrel, Mother Earth, Woodland Empire, Grand Teton & Sawtooth Brewery.
Food and drink options will come from The Green Acres Bar, The Fizzy Cow Ice Cream and Soda Shop, Rib Shack BBQ, Crisp, and Kanak Attack. Timeless jazz music will be played live by Sandy Santa Cruz Trio from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
You can find the park at the intersection of 14th Street and Shoreline Drive, very close to the Greenbelt. Please bring your children and dogs for a chill night in the park.
FRIDAY
Barbacoa Boise Rooftop Cinco De Mayo Celebration, 4 -6 p.m.
The rooftop Luna Bar at Barbacoa will be having its opening day on Friday, May 5. Happy hour drinks are buy one get one free, so get ready to drink for two as this is the perfect way to get your Cinco on. Their mojitos and margaritas, come in a variety of flavors like cucumber, huckleberry, raspberry, strawberry, classic, and more.
You can expect a live DJ, happy hour food and drinks, a mariachi band, and great views of Boise. Barbacoa is located at 276 Bobwhite Ct. in Boise, and you do not want to miss the festivities.
SATURDAY/SUNDAY
Ballet Idaho: Swan Lake, 2 - 4 p.m. and 7:30 - 9:30 p.m. May 6. -7.
This classic ballet of the iconic, Swan Lake, will have you mesmerized by its emotional beauty.
It is a story of love and deception. While hunting, Prince Siegfried falls in love with the mysterious Swan Queen, Odette, and pledges his allegiance and undying love to her. The Swan Queen, Odette, can only take human form between midnight and daybreak due to an evil curse placed upon her by the sorcerer, Baron von Rothbart.
The show will be at the Morrison Center for the Performing Arts at 2201 W Cesar Chavez Ln. Tickets will be $46.25 - $85.25 depending on your seating selection.