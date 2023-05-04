Support Local Journalism


The weather diagnosis is that things will be cooling down in Boise this weekend, and a classic tequila marg with a salt rim or some street tacos is just what the doctor ordered. Yes, please. Cinco de Mayo is sure to lift your spirits in the midst of some gloomy weather. No matter what, the weekend is always a good excuse to enjoy some good food, good drinks, and quality time.

Not only is Cinco de Mayo set to lift spirits, but this week is also First Thursday. Expect downtown Boise to be poppin’ off throughout the day and into the night. Treat yourself to some fun this Thursday. The events typically run from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., but separate merchants create their own plans. Check out downtown Boise’s website for more information at downtownboise.org.

