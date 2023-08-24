Support Local Journalism


Burlesque sensations Kitten de Ville, Ruby Joule and Jolie Goodnight are on the road for their summer tour, “Road Strip!” and they’re bringing their talents to Boise for a variety of events. All three performers hosted classes on Wednesday, Aug. 23, at the Xanadu Community Center where guests had the chance to “learn the art of the striptease.”

Those who missed the classes can still see the dancers in action at their shows on Saturday, Aug. 25 and Sunday, Aug. 26, at the Visual Arts Collective, located at 3638 Osage St. in Garden City.

