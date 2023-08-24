Burlesque sensations Kitten de Ville, Ruby Joule and Jolie Goodnight are on the road for their summer tour, “Road Strip!” and they’re bringing their talents to Boise for a variety of events. All three performers hosted classes on Wednesday, Aug. 23, at the Xanadu Community Center where guests had the chance to “learn the art of the striptease.”
Those who missed the classes can still see the dancers in action at their shows on Saturday, Aug. 25 and Sunday, Aug. 26, at the Visual Arts Collective, located at 3638 Osage St. in Garden City.
De Ville, Joule and Goodnight have all been performing burlesque for years and are well established in the field. Credited as one of the founders of the modern burlesque movement in the late ‘90s, De Ville has been given the title “Queen of the Quake” by the Burlesque Hall of Fame and was crowned Miss Exotic World 2002. Her performances are known to highlight the “classic style that is at the very heart of every Burlesque performance,” according to the tour’s website. De Ville primarily tours in Europe, with the Road Strip! tour marking her first official tour in the U.S.
“I find it interesting and inspiring to see different styles of burlesque in different cities and countries,” De Ville said in a press release. “I hope that what I can bring to different parts of the country and places around the world is also inspiring.”
With more than a decade of experience performing burlesque, Goodnight is known for her unique performances that blend singing, songwriting and burlesque. She has released two albums and performed with artists such as Willie Nelson and Chris Stapleton. She is also the winner of “Audience Choice” and “Best Tease” awards at the Texas Burlesque Festival. This is Goodnight’s first tour since being stranded in Europe at the start of the pandemic and she said she “feels strongly about the importance of getting artists back on the road.”
Joule’s burlesque career spans over 15 years and she is a three-time title holder at the Burlesque Hall of Fame. She is also a classically trained dancer and actress with over 20 years of experience in ballet, jazz, ballroom and world dance. Known for her “intertwining of sensuality and elegance, as well as the playful and lighthearted energy she brings to performing and teaching,” Joule is another icon in the world of burlesque.
Both nights of performances are hosted in collaboration with local burlesque group, Femme Von Follies. Some of the local performers include Bobbi Marie Pins, Kay Chula, Lilian Stardust, Muff Jones, Stella Sin, Violet Aura and Leta Harris Neustaedter, who will be the event’s host.
“I think touring in burlesque in this country is especially important right now for heartfelt reasons, political reasons and happiness reasons,” Goodnight said. “Burlesque provides an essential, unique voice to the landscape of entertainment — so to connect with audiences and communities with this art form is really significant and I can’t wait to bask in that connection again.”
The Road Strip! tour is a 21+ event. General admission is $25, or you can upgrade to the “Only Fans” package which includes “VIP seating and treatment,” for $40. Tickets can be purchased at eventbrite.com.