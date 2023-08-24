Blue Galleries at Boise State University announced in a press release three new exhibitions open to the public Aug. 29 — Oct. 26.
”Porous Images” by Dwaine Carver and Alex Carver, curated by Rachel Reichert“The gallery is transformed into two camera obscuras. Projecting from the South- and North-facing windows, two apertures project scenes from outside the gallery across the interior surfaces, transforming the entire space into a low-lit bicameral chamber of inverted imagery.
“The logic of the contemporary image economy requires that every surface is now a screen for consumption; each new image on the infinite digital scroll is evermore compressed and evermore ultra-high-definition. In contrast, the artists argue that porosity, desaturation and underexposure are operative and critical terms able to slow our collective cultural metabolism. The images and objects within the exhibition are at once permeable and absorptive — dilated, bleeding out across all surfaces — barely legible. As the spectators’ eyes adjust, the drawings and paintings emerge as screens embedded in the architecture, apparitional, receding as much as they appear.
“If the space of this gallery-become-theater is largely a projection of reality, then the principal effect is dream-like. As spectators move through the spaces of the exhibit, they inhabit the images, tracing their own contours along the surfaces.”
Artists and Curator Talk: “Porous Images,” Alex Carver, Dwaine Carver, and Rachel Reichert, Center for the Visual Arts, Room 439; 6 p.m., Friday, Sept. 29; free.
”Beyond the Margins: An Exploration of Latina Art and Identity,” curator: María del Mar González-González“’Beyond the Margins’ aims to erase the confines of the margins and amplify the artists’ voices — allowing them to speak for themselves. The four artists in this exhibition present work that is in conversation with the history of art, challenging the ways in which that history was written, and making us consider what’s included and who’s erased. They provide us with a more complex understanding of self-identity, driven by their own voices and not confined by social expectations. The selected works conceptually explore themes like the distinctions between art and craft, high and low, materiality, race, belonging, and social expectations for Latina/x peoples.
”Expressions of Resistance:” John Bybee, Alyse-Ambriel Hanna, and Hallie Maxwell“’Expressions of Resistance’ is a group show of thesis stage students at Boise State University’s Visual Arts MFA program. Their work tackles themes of identity, autonomy, liberation, and expression. Alyse-Ambriel Hanna is an interdisciplinary artist that works with materials including ferrous and non-ferrous metals, organic materials, and found objects. Her work sits at the intersection between feminism and animal rights. Hallie Maxwell is an interdisciplinary artist that works primarily with installation, audio, video, and performance. Her work explores intergenerational trauma post-WWII, Japanese American identity, loss, removal, and allegiance. John Bybee is an interdisciplinary artist working primarily in fiber arts. Their work is focused on queer theory and tackling themes of forging new community connections and overcoming the obstacles of discrimination.”
Regular gallery hours for the fall 2023 semester are Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free. Galleries are located on the first floor of the Center for the Visual Arts, 1110 S. Capitol Blvd.