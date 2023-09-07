The opening reception is 5 to 9 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 7. Art Source Gallery will serve wine and refreshments, there will be live music and free parking at the gallery’s new space at 1516 Grove St. The show will continue throughout the month of September.
Art Source Gallery’s featured artist for September is photographer Bruce Tarbet.
Photographer Bruce Tarbet was raised in Moscow, Idaho.
Bruce Tarbet’s very first camera was a Kodak 110 Instamatic.
Art Source Gallery presents "The Studio Works," by Bruce Tarbet: "a photographic presentation exploring studio lights, falling objects and metal newspaper type," according to a press release from the gallery.
The Studio Works presentation is an exploration of studio lighting and techniques by Tarbet. “Nearly all of my work is shot in natural light, with landscape and outdoor settings being most prominent. My home in Boise offered a space for an interior studio where I could control lighting and experiment over many sessions,” said Tarbet. “My work has always leaned into hard shadows and high contrast. This series amplifies those qualities.”
Tarbet is a Boise-based photographer who uses “bold, dramatic forms to create graphic, emotional and playful images,” according to the release. Tarbet is “intrigued by patterns of color, shape and light: sun rays through a thicket of willows; cathedrals reflected in puddles; the weather-bleached limbs of a downed pine.”
Many of the images in this show feature innovative uses of speedlights as well as multi-layered and manipulated images. Many images include the use of antique newspaper type. The metal letters were set by hand, photographed then digitally manipulated and placed into his images.
Tarbet was raised in Moscow, Idaho. His interest in photography began during high school with film cameras and processing. His very first camera was a Kodak 110 Instamatic. But his photographic fire flared when he bought his own Canon AE-1. It was “a huge investment for a high school student with not much money, but changed his life.” His passion for photography continues today with his transition to digital cameras and technology.