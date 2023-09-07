Support Local Journalism


Art Source Gallery presents “The Studio Works,” by Bruce Tarbet: “a photographic presentation exploring studio lights, falling objects and metal newspaper type,” according to a press release from the gallery. The opening reception is 5 to 9 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 7. Art Source Gallery will serve wine and refreshments, there will be live music and free parking at the gallery’s new space at 1516 Grove St. The show will continue throughout the month of September.

The Studio Works presentation is an exploration of studio lighting and techniques by Tarbet. “Nearly all of my work is shot in natural light, with landscape and outdoor settings being most prominent. My home in Boise offered a space for an interior studio where I could control lighting and experiment over many sessions,” said Tarbet. “My work has always leaned into hard shadows and high contrast. This series amplifies those qualities.”

