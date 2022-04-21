With book by Tom Ford, music and lyrics by Alex Syiek and Director Rory Pelsue at the helm, the world premiere of “The Show on the Roof” is a musical, magical song and dance package of eye-popping sizzle and dazzle that almost breaks your heart. I mean, how long has it been since we’ve been able to see a live performance, let alone one of Broadway stature?
It is a raucous, ribald musical that takes you to mid-century Boise and sets the scene the moment you walk into the outer corridor. Black and white photos of 1955 Boise line the walls of the hallway before you enter the theater; black and white newspapers form both the backdrop and even the floor as you make your way to your seat.
I won’t go into the particulars because — spoilers. The subject matter of the play is anything but tame. From the director: “’The Show on the Roof’ dramatizes the Boise homosexuality scandal of 1955 — a moral panic incited by a series of highly publicized investigations, allegations and arrests of men accused of homosexual conduct with minors and adults.” And yet, there are plenty of laugh-out-loud scenes and the music — you’ll be tapping your toes in the theater and humming the tunes for days.
Hat’s off to the entire cast, as they go deftly through a dizzying grab bag of characters: Tom Ford, who carries the most weight; Jillian Kates, Tess Makena, Lucas Dixon, Mack Shirilla — they change chameleon like into one character after another — Alex Syiek, Gus Curry, Louis McFarland and Nicholas McClain. Oh, and we can’t forget the voice of God, who pipes in along the way.
The set design is impressive and very “light the lights.” Kudos to Amy O’Brien for jaw-dropping choreography. Innovative acting and directing techniques were effective and impressive as they employed split-screen scenes, dramatically and beautifully played out with one another while facing the audience. Brilliant.
Producing Artistic Director Ben Burdick was first on stage opening night on Saturday, April 16, doing the thank-yous and introductions. He talked about how it’s been three years in the making to get it up on its legs because of COVID. And yes, he teared up a bit, looking out at the packed theater.
I guarantee if you’re lucky enough to see this production, you will run through a gamut of emotions yourself: you’ll smile and laugh, shake your head in wonder — how did they do that? — and perhaps even shed a tear or two. Or feel embarrassed … perhaps a little shame. The Boise of 1955 wasn’t Mayberry, after all.
But mostly, I think, you will feel like you’ve seen something big. Something that stirred your emotions, left you with something to ponder, gave you a little history lesson, a few new tunes to hum, a great new memory.
As you can see, I don’t have any real criticisms to toss out here. The only quibble I may have, and it’s just a minor one and a personal wish — I left the theater wanting just one more of those Broadway-esque song and dance numbers.
Bravo, BCT. Maybe because we missed you so much — it brings us even more joy to get you back.
—Jeanne Huff