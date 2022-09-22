Support Local Journalism


Magic. That is often what a viewer of art perceives happens behind the closed doors of an artist’s studio. How else to explain the unexplainable beauty, to grasp the layers of its meaning, to decipher the language that will live for eons?

Once a year, Boiseans are lucky enough to step inside those doors, to see where the magic happens, to marvel at the artist’s tools of the trade — what paint brushes they use and how many; what media they employ; what surfaces they use; the different disciplines: metalmaking, sculpture, jewelry making, painting, printmaking — and on and on and more and more.

