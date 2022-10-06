People, this is your last chance weekend. If you want to experience what it’s like to see an artist creating art in their own studio, now’s the time. After this weekend you’ll have to wait a whole ‘nother year.
To get you in the mood, we tapped artist Jerry Hendershot, whose studio will be on the tour this weekend. The following conversation has been gently edited for length and clarity.
What is art? What does it mean to you — the maker? What does it mean to you — the observer or appreciator?
What separates “Art” from “Craft” in my mind is that art is the convergent point of the head, the heart, and the hand. That is, the heart is the intrinsic drive or personal connection to it, the head is the awareness and the conscious connection to the work, and the hand manifests or expresses these two. Without any of these three, you have something less. As an artist and an educator, I believe that learning how to encounter art is as important as making it. To do this, we have to learn how to SEE, to use diverse lenses that help us understand and appreciate art of all types as well as make are across a variety of styles and purposes. As it pertains to hand made objects, like the art of local artists, the fact that it is made and experienced by real people and not manufactured or experienced in artificial ways (prints sold along with furniture, stock images on line for Powerpoints, etc.) is what makes art so essential to how we learn, how we live, and how we understand our world.
How old were you when you knew you were an artist? Do you remember your first painting or drawing? Please describe.
I always “hoped” I’d be an artist since I drew my first dinosaur at age 4. My dad taught me a lot about drawing and that was what kept me from being too uncool in high school (“at least he can draw”). But I lost my confidence in college and left art behind for about a decade. When I was young I drew my own lot of superheroes, my own Dick Tracy characters, I painted all over my room … . it wasn’t until college that I found clay. And I was the worst at clay in my class. I left clay until I scored a job teaching at Eagle High School and was placed in the Ceramics classes and found that long lost love again. We’ve been happily married, clay and I, for the last 24 years. Today I teach at Timberline High, run my own home studio Parched Earth Pottery, and teach workshops. It is, after all, teaching that is my favorite part about being an artist. I can make work, which is pleasing, but when I can spread the love of making to my students, this is the greatest joy for me. I am more a teacher of art than a maker, I would say.
From what artists do you draw the most inspiration, either living or dead? Please explain.
I am one part earthy desert rat and one part steam punker. From the earthy end of things, I am inspired by the works of Anne Goldman, Judy Tavill and Maciej Kasperski for their organic, earthy finishes (though the Great Basin desert and the ghost town of Tuscarora, Nevada are the chief muses here). For my steam punk series, I admire above all Shaun Tan, children’s book illustrator, whose ability to juxtapose unlikely ordinary objects together into animate-mechanical creations never fails to inspire. Others would include Gerard Ferrari, Andrew Massey, Frank James Fisher, and the childhood drawings of my son Mikos and daughter Bianka.
If you could talk with an artist from the past, who would it be? What would you ask them?
I would talk to the first clay artist to ever sign their work. Historically, ceramics was a technology and then a trade profession. Only within the last 100 years or so has it found its way into galleries and collections of “Art” collectors. I want to know what drove the first clay artist to put their name on their work and assert that this was no manufactured good or product but that it was a unique expression and that the identity of the maker mattered. That would be one heck of a conversation.
You are on the BOSCO studio tour the weekend of Oct, 8, 9. What can people expect to see if they visit your studio? Describe in as much detail as possible.
So, most of us are used to encountering art as a static outcome … there it is, glazed, pretty or otherwise, sitting there, waiting to be noticed. But when you reveal the process, when you move into allowing others to experience the making of the piece, then it’s like a story or life is infused in the work. I will be firing out of my rickety trashcan raku kiln, throwing in American raku and Baltic raku works, plunging them into fire and water, pulling them out for others to hold and examine while I talk about the processes. I will be throwing and assembling and inviting my guests to try their hands in clay as well. The studio will be filled with my latest works, from functional mugs, cups, bowls, and plates to my desert work like pieces I call geodes, neo-geodes, cave pots and washouts. I will have figurative pieces as well as a large collection of steam punk Tinmen Teapots and Tinbots. There will be samples of different firing methods like raku, saggar, soda, and electric. My tools will be out for people to examine and I will talk as well about opportunities to participate in my studio Parched Earth Pottery through date night events, artist workshops, private lessons and my favorite events: Art and Cheese talks with my teaching partner and wife, Dorota, who is a certified cheese specialist at the Co-Op.