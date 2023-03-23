Subscribe
“Edit Your Life: A Handbook for Living with Intention in a Messy World,” Elisabeth Sharp McKetta, Tarcher Perigee, 2023
“Lessons in Chemistry,” Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday, 2022.
“Indelible” (Sean McPherson #1), Laurie Buchanan, Spark Press, 2021
“It Ends With Us,” Colleen Hoover, Atria Books, 2016
“Song of Achilles,” Madline Miller, Ecco, 2012
“A Day of Fallen Night,” Samantha Shannon, Bloomsbury, 2023
“Boise City of Trees,” David Day, 2022
“Before the Coffee Gets Cold,” Toshikazu Kawaguchi, Hanover Square Press, 2020
“Horse,” Geraldine Brooks, Viking, 2022
“Braiding Sweetgrass,” Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, 2014
