1. “Invisible Life of Addie LaRue,” VE Schwab, Tor, 2023.
2. “The Story of Ferdinand,” Munro Leaf, Grosset & Dunlap, 2011.
3. “Lessons in Chemistry,” Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday, 2022.
4. “When Women Were Dragons,” Kelly Barnhill, Doubleday, 2022.
5. “The Mercies,” Kiran Millwood Hargrave, Back Bay, 2021.
6. “Lone Women,” Victor LaValle, One World, 2023.
7. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny, and Murder,” David Grann, Doubleday, 2023.
8. “American Midnight: The Great War, A Violent Peace, and Democracy’s Forgotten Crisis,” Adam Hochschild, Mariner, 2022.
9. “House in the Cerulean Sea,” TJ Klune, Tor Books, 2020.
10. “Circe,” Madeline Miller, Back Bay, 2020.
