1. "A Court of Thorns and Roses (ACoTaR#1)," Sarah J. Maas, Bloomsbury, 2020.
2. "Tom Lake," Ann Patchett, Harper, 2023.
3. "Incredible IDAHO: Exploring Majestic Landscapes and Native Wildlife," Linda Lantzy, Idaho Scenics Publishing LLLP, 2023.
4. "When Women Were Dragons," Kelly Barnhill, Doubleday, 2022.
5. "The Covenant of Water," Abraham Verghese, Grove, 2023.
6. "Safe and Sound: A Renter Friendly Guide to Home Repair," Mercury Stardust, DK Publishing, 2023.
7. "Cookie and the Cozy Coop," Alyson M. Brown, Alyson M. Brown Publishing, 2023.
8. "Jews in the Garden: A Holocaust Survivor, the Fate of his Family, and the Secret History of Poland in WWII," Judy Rakowsky, Sourcebooks, 2023.
9. "I Eat Poop: A Dung Beetle Story," Mark Pett, Roaring Book Press, 2021.
10. (tie) "Lessons in Chemistry," Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday, 2022.
10. (tie) "Mansfield and Dirksen: Bipartisan Giants in the Senate," Marc C. Johnson, University of Oklahoma Press, 2023.
