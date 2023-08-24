Subscribe
1. “Face the Night,” Lani Forbes, Blackstone, 2023.
2. “Tom Lake,” Ann Patchett, Harper, 2023.
3. “The Sun Still Rises: An Anthology in Memory of Lani Forbes,” Tide Pool Press, 2023.
4. “Bookshop Cinderella (Scandal at the Savoy #1),” Laura Lee Guhrke, Forever, 2023.
5. “Demon Copperhead,” Barbara Kingsolver, Harper, 2022.
6. “The Ministry for the Future,” Kim Stanley Robinson, Orbit, 2021.
7. “Lockwood & Co.: The Screaming Staircase (Lockwood and Co. #1),” Jonathan Stroud, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers, 2014.
8. “Paddling the Payette,” Steve Steubner, Boise Front Adventures, 2023.
9. “The Covenant of Water,” Abraham Verghese, Grove, 2023.
10. “When Women Were Dragons,” Kelly Barnhill, Doubleday, 2022.
