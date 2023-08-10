Subscribe
1. “Jews in the Garden: A Holocaust Survivor, the Fate of his Family, and the Secret History of Poland in WWII,” Judy Rakowsky, Sourcebooks, 2023.
2. “Tom Lake,” Ann Patchett, Harper, 2023.
3. “Twenty to Life: Essays on a Man’s Journey to Change Throughout his Incarceration,” David Steece, Idaho Prison Arts Collective, 2022.
4. “When You Know: Poems of Self Love,” Dena Duke, Dena L. Duke, 2022.
5. “Survived by,” Anne Marie Wells, Curious Corvid, 2023.
6. “In Your Bones: Poems of Radical Forgiveness,” Dena Duke, 2020.
7. “The Fourth Wing (Empyrean #1),” Rebecca Ybarra, Entangled: Red Tower Books, 2023.
8. “Tiny Lights: Small Poems for Big Moments,” Dena Duke, 2021.
9. “When Women Were Dragons,” Kelly Barnhill, Doubleday, 2022.
10. “Lessons in Chemistry,” Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday, 2022.
