1. “Beyond the Story: 10-year Record of BTS,” BTS, Flatiron, 2023.
2. “Robert E. Lee and Me: A Southerner’s Reckoning with the Myth of the Lost Cause,” Ty Seidule, St. Martins, 2022.
3. “Everyone in My Family Has Killed Someone,” Benjamin Stevenson, Mariner, 2023.
4. “House in the Cerulean Sea,” TJ Klune, Tor Books, 2020.
5. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig, Penguin, 2023.
6. “Under the Whispering Door,” TJ Klune, Tor, 2022.
7. “Lessons in Chemistry,” Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday, 2022.
8. “Bad Guys in Let the Games Begin (Bad Guys #17),” Aaron Blabey, Scholastic, 2023.
9. “I Eat Poop: A Dung Beetle Story,” Mark Pett, Roaring Brook Press, 2021.
10. (Tie) “Cloud Cuckoo Land,” Anthony Doerr, Scribner, 2022.
10. (Tie) “Hide,” Kiersten White, Del Rey, 2023.
