1. “The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning: How to Free Yourself and Your Family from a Lifetime of Clutter,” Margareta Magnusson, Scribner, 2018.
2. “The Covenant of Water,” Abraham Verghese, Grove, 2023.
3. “Cooking for the Culture: Recipes and Stories from New Orleans Streets to Table,” Toya Boudy, Countryman, 2022.
4. “When Women Were Dragons,” Kelly Barnhill, Doubleday, 2022.
5. “Attack of the Black Rectangles,” AS King, Scholastic Press, 2022.
6. “Robert E. Lee and Me: A Southerner’s Reckoning with the Myth of the Lost Cause,” Ty Seidule, St. Martins, 2022.
7. “Everyone in My Family Has Killed Someone,” Benjamin Stevenson, Mariner, 2023.
8. “Ghostwritten,” Ronald Malfi, Titan, 2022.
9. “Thursday Murder Club” (Thursday Murder Club #1), Richard Osman, Penguin, 2021.
10. “Priory of the Orange Tree,” Samantha Shannon, Bloomsbury, 2020.
