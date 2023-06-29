Subscribe
1. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday, 2022.
2. House in the Cerulean Sea, TJ Klune, Tor Books, 2020.
3. The Covenant of Water, Abraham Verghese, Grove, 2023.
4. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver, Harper, 2022.
5. Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square, 2018.
6. Attack of the Black Rectangles, AS King, Scholastic Press, 2022.
7. Love, Theoretically, Ali Hazelwood, Berkley, 2023.
8. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, 2014.
9. On Tyranny Graphic Edition: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century, Timothy Snyder, Ten Speed, 2021.
10. (Tie) The Fourth Wing (Empyrean #1), Rebecca Ybarra, Entangled: Red Tower Books, 2023.
10. (Tie) The Creative Act: A Way of Being, Rick Rubin, Penguin, 2023.
