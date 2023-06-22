Subscribe
1. “House in the Cerulean Sea,” TJ Klune, Tor Books, 2020.
2. “The Maid,” Nita Prose, Ballantine Books, 2023.
3. “Bluey: Camping,” Penguin Young Readers, 2022.
4. “Attack of the Black Rectangles,” AS King, Scholastic Press, 2022.
5. “Love, Theoretically,” Ali Hazelwood, Berkley, 2023.
6. “The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma,” Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin Books, 2015.
7. “Lessons in Chemistry,” Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday, 2022.
8. “Court of Thorns and Roses,” Sarah J. Maas, Bloomsbury, 2020.
9. “I Eat Poop: A Dung Beetle Story,” Mark Pett, Roaring Book Press, 2021.
10. “The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning: How to Free Yourself and Your Family from a Lifetime of Clutter,” Margareta Magnusson, Scribner, 2018.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.