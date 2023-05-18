Subscribe
“Happy-Go-Lucky,” David Sedaris, Little Brown & Company 2022
“The Last Honest Man: The CIA, the FBI, the Mafia, and the Kennedys—and One Senator’s Fight to Save Democracy,” James Risen, Little Brown & Company 2023
“The Getaway,” Lamar Giles, Scholastic 2022
“The Words in My Hands,” Asphyxia, Annick Press, 2021
“Mirror Girls,” Kelly McWilliams, Little Brown Books for Young Readers, 2023
“On Animals,” Susan Orleans, Simon & Schuster, 2022
“A Carnival of Snackery,” David Sedaris, Back Bay Books, 2022
“The Making of Another Motion Picture Masterpiece,” Tom Hanks, Knopf, 2023
“Atomic Habits,” James Clear, Avery, 2018
“Warrior Girl Unearthed,” Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt & Co, 2023
