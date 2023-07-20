Support Local Journalism


For some people, Oct. 1 signifies the start of Halloween season. For others, the first day of fall might be their indication that it’s time for Halloween. But for the true horror connoisseurs, such as the founders of the Idaho Horrorween Convention, Halloween isn’t limited to just one season.

The Idaho Horrorween Convention takes place at Expo Idaho in Garden City from July 21 to 23 to celebrate all things horror and Halloween.

