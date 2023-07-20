For some people, Oct. 1 signifies the start of Halloween season. For others, the first day of fall might be their indication that it’s time for Halloween. But for the true horror connoisseurs, such as the founders of the Idaho Horrorween Convention, Halloween isn’t limited to just one season.
The Idaho Horrorween Convention takes place at Expo Idaho in Garden City from July 21 to 23 to celebrate all things horror and Halloween.
GETTING STARTEDCo-founders Mike Murray and Ethan Morris first began designing the horror convention several years ago as Morris’ high school senior project. Morris knew early on that he wanted to go into event management, so he chose to design his own convention for the project — one component of the project required reaching out to people with experience in the field, which is how he met Murray.
Murray has worked in event management for the past 18 years and was impressed with the plan Morris came up with for a horror and Halloween convention in Boise.
“We were talking and I was like, you know, these numbers actually make sense for a small show,” Murray said. The two started to officially plan a convention together in 2019, but then the pandemic happened so it took until 2021 for the first Idaho Halloween Horror Convention to take place.
Murray and Morris have since registered the convention under a nonprofit, HHC Events Co. and they now have sister conventions in Salt Lake City, Utah, and Denver, Colorado. All of the horror conventions take place in the summertime, Murray said, because they were originally marketing the convention toward people who work in haunted houses — and their season typically starts in September so they wanted to hold the convention before that.
2023 CONVENTION AND BEYONDThis year’s convention, shortened to Idaho Horrorween Con, is the biggest convention yet — previous shows took place at a hotel, so moving to Expo Idaho is a big step up for the event, Murray said.
The convention features over 80 spooky vendors and artists, including Western Idaho Paranormal, Strange Remains Curio Shop, Hayes Haunt Productions and more. Additionally, there will be over 100 hours of programming throughout the weekend where guests can attend sessions to learn about everything from costume design and prosthetics to Halloween decorating to paranormal investigations.
Horror author Noel Wing will be hosting a session about self-publishing horror novels, which he said will focus on the steps it takes to get your own work out there. Wing is best known for his horror short story series, “Tales From Hallowed Ground, which is available on Amazon for $12.99.
In addition to the main convention, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, there will also be two evening events held that require separate tickets. On Friday, July 21, from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., the Somewhere Bar, located at 3544 W. Chinden Blvd., is hosting “Horrorween the Party” — the event is a 21+ costume party featuring live entertainment. Then, the Love Bites Masquerade Ball will take place Saturday night at Expo Idaho, 8:30 p.m. to midnight. The masquerade ball is an 18+ event with performances by the Idaho Horror Vixens.
“There are a lot of costs associate with starting a new convention, but we’ve been successful enough to continue this year with an even larger convention,” Murray said. “We are overly excited because it looks like we are going to hit all of our marks and become profitable, which is the goal, obviously.”
Next year, the Idaho Horrorween Convention will become the Idaho Horror and Pop Con, Murray said. The Neo Anime Oasis, which has held anime conventions in Boise every year for the past two decades, will no longer be holding their event, so Murray and Morris decided they will expand to fill that gap — the dates for next year’s convention are already set for July 12 to 14, 2024.
Tickets to this year’s convention are $25 on Saturday, $20 on Sunday or $30 for the entire weekend. For children ages 6-12, admission is $10 for a single day or $15 for the whole weekend. Tickets to the convention, and the evening events, can be found online at app.hauntpay.com.