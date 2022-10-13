Live. In person.
For two long years those three words were useless. Nothing was live. No such thing as in person events.
But now … (drumroll, please) The Boise Weekly Annual Cover Art Auction is live. And in person.
It’s going to be at TRICA, the most celebrated and awesome new venue in town. Converted from an old church building, it’s a perfect space. There will be live art demos during the cocktail hour, from 6 to 7 p.m. which is also when you can peruse the room and look at each one of our cover art pieces up close. The live auction — and yes, we have a real auctioneer, Zach Zumstein, who will do the honors — starts at 7. Bonefish is providing nibbles and sips. (There is a rumor that tequila shots may be involved.)
In addition to a year’s worth of Boise Weekly cover art, the pieces created live and onsite the night of will all be included in the auction.
Mark your calendars, save the date and buy your tickets now! Early-bird tix are only $20; $40 at the door.
Boise Weekly values the art community so much that it offers up its most valuable real estate — the front cover. For 21 years, Boise Weekly has lovingly graced its covers with original art provided by local artists. Boise Weekly is an anomaly in this practice; it’s the only alt weekly in the country to do so.
And every year, for the past 21 years, Boise Weekly has held a Cover Art Auction. It is a fundraiser. A benefit. Thirty percent of the proceeds from the art goes back to the artist. The remaining money goes into the Boise Weekly Cover Art Auction Grant. This grant is doled out to submitting artists and/or art organizations chosen by our panel representing the arts community along with our own art director, Jason Jacobsen, and BW editor. The grant submission period opens in January 2023.
So let the bidding begin and open up your purses, pocketbooks and wallets. Take a hammer to your piggybanks. Dig deep into your pockets. It’s for a good cause. It’s for art.
Pre-bidding is open now until noon on Tuesday, Oct. 18 on the Boise Weekly Auction Frogs website: boiseweekly.afrogs.org. Bids will then be frozen until the live bidding begins, and it will pick up where the last bid left off. New this year: a “Purchase Now” price on the online bidding. This is for anyone who may be out of the area or otherwise unable to make it to the live auction, but who really, really, really wants that piece of art. The “Purchase Now” default price is $1,000. Don’t raise those eyebrows. It’s a small price to pay for a priceless piece of art with the money going back into artists’ pockets and the art community.
Also available: a poster with all BW covers printed on archival paper for $75, and prints of Jason Jacobsen’s kick-ass promo poster for $30. You can also order notecards of any cover, 20 with envelopes, for $40.
Get your tickets for the live and in-person event at myidahotix.com.
Let the bidding begin.