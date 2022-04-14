Graduation is fast approaching, and students everywhere are pouring time and effort into capstone projects, senior defenses and preparing for final exams. At Boise State University, students earning their bachelor of fine arts this May are holding their BFA exhibition at Boise State’s Blue Galleries, now through April 26.
“The show brings together the work of 21 undergraduate students from the Department of Art, Design and Visual Studies and represents a broad range of mediums, materials, and interests,” said a press release about the event.
Each year the BFA gallery exhibition is planned by students in a senior level class as part of their final year of curriculum. The goal is to create an exhibit that represents the cumulative results of their four years of study in a wide variety of visual arts.
This year’s exhibition features works from many artistic disciplines, ranging from painting, drawing, video installation and photography to sculpture, ceramics, printmaking, metal working and more.
“[The exhibition is] a showcase of the talents of a diverse group of artists who mined personal and social memories to create new and re-imagined worlds. The artists drew upon their experiences and interests to explore relationships between self and family, identity, intimate spaces, emotional landscapes, and contemporary social issues,” the press release said.
The exhibition is free and open to the public, and provides a great opportunity for the Boise community to show their support for student artists.
The Blue Galleries are in the Center for Visual Arts, at Boise State University, 1110 S. Capitol Blvd. Pay parking is available in the Brady Garage across Earle Street from the CVA. The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Learn more at boisestate.edu.