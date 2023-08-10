The Place to Feed Yo’ Face is returning for the 2023 Boise Soul Food Festival and will be offering gumbo, fried catfish or chicken with mac and cheese, collard greens and cornbread, as well as peach cobbler.
The fifth annual Boise Soul Food Festival is returning to Julia Davis Park from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Aug. 12. Created to “educate and grow the Boise African American culture for present and future presentations,” the Boise Soul Food Festival showcases African-American inspired soul food, music, dancing and local businesses.
Last year, the festival received online criticism for excessively long lines at the food trucks. In response, the festival recently posted on Facebook: “We heard you loud and clear after last year’s Boise Soul Food Festival. We know you want more … So we are bringing you MORE!” This year, over 40 food vendors will be offering a wide variety of cuisines at the festival.
Some of the local vendors lined up include The Place to Feed Your Face, Watermelon Man, Ya Mon Jamaican Grill, Ellie Mae’s Soul Food, Oh Vegan Soul, R&R BBQ, Louisiana Soul Bayou, Thinking Tacos, Georgie Beas Squeeze and many more.
The festival is hosted by the Idaho Black Community Alliance, a statewide nonprofit created to “promote and preserve African American culture and community in Idaho.” The nonprofit provides an online directory of Black owned businesses in Idaho and supports a number of other community events and organizations.
The 2023 Boise Soul Food Festival will feature a variety of performances at the Gene Harris Band Shell, with local blues and soul ensemble the Smooth Avenue Band headlining at 6 p.m. Other performers include Lavell, Leta Harris Neustaedter & the Soul Cats Band, Shon Sanders Band, and the traditional African dance group, Makatas Dancers.
In addition to food and music there will also be plenty of family-friendly games, activities and cultural showcases, as well as an arts and crafts market.
The presenting sponsor for the 2023 Boise Soul Food Festival is Micron. Other sponsors include the Lounge at the End of the Universe who is the event’s “alcohol sponsor” and St. Lukes Medical Center, who will have their mammogram bus available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Boise Soul Food Festival is a family-friendly event and is free to attend. For more information, including the full lineup of vendors, visit boisesoulfood.org.