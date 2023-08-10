Support Local Journalism


The fifth annual Boise Soul Food Festival is returning to Julia Davis Park from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Aug. 12. Created to “educate and grow the Boise African American culture for present and future presentations,” the Boise Soul Food Festival showcases African-American inspired soul food, music, dancing and local businesses.

Last year, the festival received online criticism for excessively long lines at the food trucks. In response, the festival recently posted on Facebook: “We heard you loud and clear after last year’s Boise Soul Food Festival. We know you want more … So we are bringing you MORE!” This year, over 40 food vendors will be offering a wide variety of cuisines at the festival.

