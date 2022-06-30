Sara Raffaella is originally from Chicago and loved a local show there called Strip Joker. It was a mix of a stand-up comedy and a strip show, with comics sometimes taking off their clothes and sharing their most intimate stories.
“I’ve struggled with eating disorders for a majority of my life,” Raffaella said. “Body positivity and just talking about what I’ve been through, in my experience — I find that it’s helped a lot of people. It really, really showcases that we can all accept ourselves and feel comfortable in our bodies no matter what.”
And so, when she moved to Boise, she knew she wanted to bring something like it to the city of trees. In March of this year, Raffaella did just that with the monthly show Stand Up Strip Down.
“I’ve had women and even men come up to me afterward, who were crying, just saying, ‘Thank you so much. For somebody who is still struggling with an eating disorder, to see you who also has one be able to do that on the stage is like really, really motivating and really encouraging.’”
The show is always at The Lounge at the End of the Universe and the next one is at 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 2.
Stand Up Strip Down is usually structured like this: Raffaella and three comics perform their standup and the night is capped up with a special guest performance by a burlesque dancer or someone in the body-positive community. In the next show, the three comics are Eric Cole, Tilly the Comic and Kris Sharma and the special guest is Alexis Sexcapade.
“Seeing that what we think we would normally be judged about, we actually really appreciate in others,” Raffaella said. “It gives us an opportunity to give that same understanding towards ourselves, and also to be able to laugh about some of the things that people aren’t comfortable talking about, or are struggling with, and be able to also support others in their journey.”