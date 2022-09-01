...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT SUNDAY
NIGHT...
* WHAT...High temperatures from the upper 90s to 103.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until midnight MDT Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Joseph Kibbe joined Boise Pride because he was lonely. At Boise High School and Boise State University during the '90s, it was hard for him to find a community partly because there was no gay-straight alliance club or other Pride groups.
But that changed when he got involved with the Boise Pride Festival.
"Pride is like Christmas for so many in LGBTQ+ community; it makes me smile to see others happy, welcome and included," said Kibbe, vice president of the Boise Pride Festival's board of directors. "I enjoy working with the city of Boise and the leaders to continue to expand the festival and deepen the visibility of the LGBTQ+ community and lend a voice for issues when others might not be able to."
Boise Pride is from Friday, Sept. 9 to Sunday, Sept. 11 at Cecil D. Andrus Park, with many concerts and events throughout the three days. The parade is slated for Sept. 10, with 70 participating businesses and groups, the largest in the festival's history. Some of the groups involved in the parade include Gay Youth Alliance, the LGBT Community Center and the City of Boise. And — Boise Weekly is proud to be supporting Boise Pride in this year's parade.
The first local Pride parade was hosted by Metropolitan Community Church, the first inclusive LGBTQ+ church, founded in Boise in the '80s. This parade was a celebration of the church members, many of whom were involved in the drag community, according to Kibbe.
"The first pride festival that I attended was in 1989 and it was absolutely terrifying," Kibbe said. "I hid in the bushes at Ann Morrison Park, afraid, scared and lonely with a paper bag over my head. I was a young kid who thought he was alone at the age of 11. The 'Pride,' if you want to call it that, was literally maybe 15-20 individuals all arriving in the same fashion and quickly dispersed, fearing harm."
One of the current misconceptions about the festival, Kibbe said, is around their work with nonprofits.
"We have assisted in raising funds for the youth of our community, the homeless and the hungry of our community. We want to show the world that the LGBTQ+ does care and is here to help others in need when needed," Kibbe said. "We truly have built a cornerstone event for the community and have become the second largest Pride festival in the northwest."