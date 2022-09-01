Parade 1

The Boise Pride Parade in 2021.

 Courtesy Rachael Brister

Joseph Kibbe joined Boise Pride because he was lonely. At Boise High School and Boise State University during the '90s, it was hard for him to find a community partly because there was no gay-straight alliance club or other Pride groups.

But that changed when he got involved with the Boise Pride Festival.

