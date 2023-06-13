On June 17, the Idaho Office for Refugees is hosting a World Refugee Day celebration in downtown Boise to honor and celebrate community members from refugee backgrounds.
World Refugee Day was first designated and celebrated by the United Nations in June 2001 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 1951 Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees.
The cornerstone of the 1951 convention, which was joined by 146 countries, established a principle of non-refoulement — this means all parties agreed that refugees should never be forced to return to a country where they face serious threats to their freedom or safety.
According to the UN, World Refugee Day was created to "celebrate refugees' contributions and seek to build empathy and understanding for their plight."
The Idaho Office for Refugees is the designated organization to oversee refugee resettlement in the state. The organization creates events and programs that help to ease the transition for refugees and encourages them to create connections in Idaho.
Boise's World Refugee Day celebration runs from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Grove Plaza, in partnership with the Capital City Public Market. At 11 a.m., the event will feature a citizenship ceremony with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.
“It’s a powerful moment to stand alongside neighbors as they reach this milestone,” Holly Beech, communications manager at the Idaho Office for Refugees, said in a press release.
The celebration is free to attend and will have food options from around the world available, as well as performances representing a diversity of cultural traditions that can be found within the Boise community.
The Boise Library! at Hillcrest, located at 5246 W. Overland Road, will also be hosting a community celebration for World Refugee Day from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 20. The event will feature storytelling by individuals from Afghanistan, Democratic Republic of Congo and Ukraine. Dinner will also be provided to guests.