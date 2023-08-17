Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


A flat bicycle tire is one of the quickest ways to ruin an outdoor adventure — no one wants to be stuck walking their bike back to the starting point. Sometimes flat tires can be inevitable, but more often than not, the tires are taken out by a little goathead. If you aren’t familiar with the peskiness of goatheads — first of all, good for you — but second of all, the small seeds come from the puncture vine plant which is extremely invasive in Idaho.

Ridding Idaho of goatheads would be no small feat, but the Boise Bicycle Project (BPP), a local nonprofit, is trying to do just that. The Boise Bicycle Project was created to “promote the personal, social and environmental benefits of bicycling,” according to the organization’s website. The nonprofit has several programs that assist the public in learning to ride and repair their bikes — and sometimes they’ll even fix the bike for you.

Recommended for you

Load comments