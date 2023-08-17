...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 103.
* WHERE...In Idaho, Lower Treasure Valley ID and Upper Weiser
River. In Oregon, Oregon Lower Treasure Valley.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
The 2023 Boise Goathead Fest will be held at Cecil D. Andrus Park starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19.
A flat bicycle tire is one of the quickest ways to ruin an outdoor adventure — no one wants to be stuck walking their bike back to the starting point. Sometimes flat tires can be inevitable, but more often than not, the tires are taken out by a little goathead. If you aren’t familiar with the peskiness of goatheads — first of all, good for you — but second of all, the small seeds come from the puncture vine plant which is extremely invasive in Idaho.
Ridding Idaho of goatheads would be no small feat, but the Boise Bicycle Project (BPP), a local nonprofit, is trying to do just that. The Boise Bicycle Project was created to “promote the personal, social and environmental benefits of bicycling,” according to the organization’s website. The nonprofit has several programs that assist the public in learning to ride and repair their bikes — and sometimes they’ll even fix the bike for you.
The biggest project of the year for BBP, however, is the Boise Goathead Fest. This year’s fest, which is described as “a pedal-powered, wonderfully weird, bona fide celebration of Boise’s vibrant bicycle community,” is coming up on Saturday, Aug. 19.
The one-day festival is held at Cecil D. Andrus Park in downtown Boise and is a celebration of the BBP’s community efforts to remove goatheads. The goal this year is to remove 7.5 tons of goatheads, which would be a significant increase from the 2.5 tons removed in 2022.
The 2023 Goathead Fest starts at 11 a.m. and will feature a pedal-powered parade, live music, a dance party, a costume contest and plenty of food trucks. Additionally, Lost Grove Brewing will be offering the official beer of the Boise Goathead Fest, the Pedal-Powered Pilsner.
The pedal-powered parade, a staple of the Boise Goathead Fest, involves festival goers dressing up in funky costumes and riding through the streets of downtown Boise on their wheels of choice, i.e. bikes, rollerblades, skateboards, scooters, etc. Last year was the biggest one so far with over 6,000 participants, according to the BBP’s 2022 annual report.
The Boise Goathead Fest is free to attend, but if you are planning to participate in the parade, organizers ask that you register online to help them track the number of participants. And if you want to monetarily support the fest, you can purchase an Ambassador package starting at $95 which includes a 2023 Boise Goathead Fest sticker, a bandana, a custom MiiR camp cup, a patch and beer/ice cream tokens to use at the festival.