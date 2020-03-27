This is the time of year when Boise events start to kick into high gear—and this coming weekend is no exception, and from film to music and dance, local venues and artists have found ways to reach out and entertain, even when their audiences are socially isolated.
LED
LED is a project-based nonprofit that blends contemporary dance, music and film. In light of recent events, it has released a new project that people can enjoy from home—a film created from a 2018 performance entitled Water into Wilderness. Shot at a church in Boise's North End neighborhood, the artists explore the idea of what community means to communal spaces. It’s available to view anytime on Youtube, and viewers are encouraged to subscribe to their channel to see weekly films.
The Balcony
On Saturday, March 28, The Balcony will blast out an online drag show hosted by Big Gay Paycen starting at 8 p.m. More than just a performance to watch, the show is also a benefit to support performers. Tickets are a $10 minimum donation on PayPal to denofsinburlesque@gmail.com. After buying, expect an email to arrive at 6 p.m. the night of the show that includes a link to the streaming drag performance. People are encouraged to dance at home—and keep an eye out for a surprise guest.
Boise Music Lessons
Boise Music Lessons offers classes on any string or percussion instrument and is run by Angie and Marcus Marianthi. Together, they'll a virtual “Sip & Strum” on Friday, March 27, at 5 p.m. People can join through a Zoom link on their Instagram or Facebook pages and learn how to play the song “Wagon Wheel.” The idea is to grab an instrument and a drink at home but join in virtually so everyone can play together. It’s free with an encouraged donation to The Hive.