Boise Art Museum (BAM) presents Jean LaMarr as its newest featured artist. The exhibit will be held beginning Jan. 28 and will end June 11, 2023. Admission is $6 for the general public. Children, students and military service members will have a discounted general admission price.
Born in 1945, LaMarr is a Native American artist and advocate. She is descended from wadatkuta numa (Northern Paiute) and Illmowi, Aporige, and Atsugewi (Pit River) ancestry, with strong family ties to Northern Nevada and Northern California. LaMarr is from Susanville, California, and is a member of the Susanville Indian Rancheria. Her typical media tends to be printmaking and murals, as well as sculptures and interactive exhibits. Her art tends to focus on igniting conversations surrounding the injustice that indigenous people have faced, as well as native women, colonization and environmental issues. Motivation for her art and the conversations behind it come in part from her personal experiences regarding racism and discrimination as a Paiute and Achomawi person.
According to a press release about the exhibit from the Boise Art Museum, LaMarr gained her fame from teaching art in the 1970s through the ‘80s in the Bay Area of California. Her art has had an impact amongst Native American youth, as she founded the Native American Graphic Workshop located in Susanville. Founded in 1994, the goal with this workshop was to attempt to engage the greater community in artmaking.
LaMarr’s prints tend to be a host of bright colors and eye-catching imagery. Her art succeeds at triggering the conversations and conveying the message that LaMarr intends, said the release. LaMarr uses intricate and surreal imagery, along with the use of bright colors, especially purples and oranges.
The exhibition was previously housed at the Nevada Museum of Art, in Reno, Nevada. LaMarr’s art has gained a great deal of positive publicity and recognition around the nation, with some of her artwork being featured in the New York Times in 1998, to Forbes’ highlight of LaMarr’s life within the artistic community in 2022.