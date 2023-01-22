Support Local Journalism


Boise Art Museum (BAM) presents Jean LaMarr as its newest featured artist. The exhibit will be held beginning Jan. 28 and will end June 11, 2023. Admission is $6 for the general public. Children, students and military service members will have a discounted general admission price.

Born in 1945, LaMarr is a Native American artist and advocate. She is descended from wadatkuta numa (Northern Paiute) and Illmowi, Aporige, and Atsugewi (Pit River) ancestry, with strong family ties to Northern Nevada and Northern California. LaMarr is from Susanville, California, and is a member of the Susanville Indian Rancheria. Her typical media tends to be printmaking and murals, as well as sculptures and interactive exhibits. Her art tends to focus on igniting conversations surrounding the injustice that indigenous people have faced, as well as native women, colonization and environmental issues. Motivation for her art and the conversations behind it come in part from her personal experiences regarding racism and discrimination as a Paiute and Achomawi person.

