Story Forward and Idaho Botanical Gardens have collaborated to bring back Bloom: A Reading Series for a third season, starting Monday, April 11. The series brings writers, poets, playwrights and more to the Meditation Garden at the beautiful Idaho Botanical Garden.
The second Monday of every month April through September, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. local writers from many different backgrounds will share excerpts of their work, and then take questions from the audience.
Tickets cost $10 for the general public and $5 for members, and attendees are encouraged to bring low back chairs, blankets and pack a picnic.
This unique, laid-back event was created when health and safety regulations due to COVID were much stricter, as a way for storytellers to continue to present work to the Boise community, and allow Idaho Botanical Gardens to continue to facilitate community gathering.
“We were really looking for safe feeling options to still bring the public into the garden,” Eric Walle, Event Director with Idaho Botanical Garden’s, said. “We were looking for really any type of way to bring people into the garden still, because most of our events had been shut down. So we started to collaborate with Storyfort, which is now called Story Forward, and just came up with this Bloom Series.”
Walle said Idaho Botanical Gardens mostly provide the venue, and that the folks at Story Forward do most of the work finding storytellers to do readings.
“We just look at bringing local and regional creative talent into the garden,” Walle said. “Most of the time, it’s poets, fiction or nonfiction writers, playwrights. It could be podcasters, the scope is really large. The content can range from political satire and humor all the way through to more serious themes of social or cultural issues, or even just personal hobbies and that sort of thing.”
Some of the charm of the event, Walle said, is that you never quite know what to expect. There is always something to be discovered at a Bloom reading.
“You never know for sure what you’re going to get,” Walle said. “We tell the public who the readers are going to be, or who the creatives are that are presenting, but we don’t give a lot of information on what the actual content will be beforehand. It’s a totally different feel from other events that we have in the garden.”
For the kick-off of the season on April 11, two readers are set to present. First, is Shriram Sivaramakrishnan, a proud alumnus of Seamus Heaney Centre for Poetry, and is a first-year MFA student at Boise State University. His work has been featured in Allegro, Coast to Coast to Coast, Bird’s Thumb and Pigeonholes, among others. His debut pamphlet, Let the Light In, was published by Ghost City Press in June 2018.
Next, will be Aurora Mehlman, who earned her MFA in fiction form Boise State and works as a writer and freelancer, as well as teaching environmental education. This year Mehlman was awarded a Judge’s Recommendation in Boise Weekly’s Fiction 101 contest. Her fiction has been published in collections, blogs and magazines. In 2020, she won third place in the Glenn Balch Awards and was the recipient of an Alexa Rose Grant.
Walle said the Bloom series “feels like Boise’s best foot forward”, creating a smart, laid-back and engaging experience.
“It’s like having what would normally be something that might happen in a bookstore or in a university classroom or lecture hall, but instead that lecture hall is now a grassy garden space surrounded by mature trees,” Walle said.
Idaho Botanical Gardens is a nonprofit organization that leases the land they operate on from the state. They rely on donors, and admission memberships, but most importantly hosting events, to raise the funds to keep the garden beautiful and operational. The challenge was to continue fulfilling the garden’s goals of connecting people, plants and nature, while safely operating during a pandemic.
Unlike the concerts IBG is known for hosting, The Bloom series is an intimate event, with never more than 100 people in attendance. This allows those who come to comfortably spread out across the Meditation Garden, a venue that can comfortably host 400 people for a wedding, making it safe even during a time with greater COVID risks.
Get tickets and learn more about Idaho Botanical Gardens at idahobotanicalgarden.org. And learn more about Story Forward or find the Story Forward podcast, at facebook.com/storyforwardboise.