February is Black History Month, a nationally recognized time to learn about and highlight Black history and Black excellence.
Boise Weekly has gathered information about some local events that allow you to participate in education and celebration during Black History Month.
Rediscovered Books is hosting the webinar “Celebrate Black Love” at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2.
A panel of bestselling authors will discuss what Black Love means to them, the power of love, and how they highlight that in their works.
The panelists are: J. Elle, Kalynn Bayron, Alechia Dow, Elise Bryant and Nicola Yoon. Find out more and register for this online event at rdbooks.org/event.
The Idaho State Museum is holding a special history happy hour at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9 that will highlight the contributions of Black Idahoans to our state’s economy, culture and beyond.
This online event will feature panelists from the Idaho Falls African American Alliance, including the current president, David Snell. Register and learn more details at the Idaho State Museum Facebook page.
Next up is an event centering Black artists and performers. The Neurolux is showing Neo-Classical Burlesque with Leta Harris Neustaedter of Boise Radio’s the Lovely Afro, and The Soul Cats at 9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11.
The show is part of the Femme Von Follies collection, and more information and tickets can be found at neurolux.com.
The Idaho Black History Museum in partnership with the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights presents “Mutual Survival: Black-Jewish Relations in the 21st Century.”
This free online event features Phillip Thompson, executive director of the Idaho Black History Museum, and will be held over zoom at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17. Register at new.ibhm.org.
Inclusive Idaho will be releasing information about their Black History Month event calendar soon — check the website for updates at inclusiveidaho.org.
More events and details will be released throughout the month of February, and we’ll continue to highlight those opportunities.