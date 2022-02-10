This Black History Month gives us an opportunity to remember the Black Idahoans who have been thriving in, and contributing to, this state for a very long time.
Lewis Walker is believed to have arrived in Silver City, Idaho in 1864, where he became a significant member of society, purchasing large amounts of land, and building several thriving businesses. Records indicate he owned a saloon, a barber shop and a shoe shop, in addition to several houses throughout Silver City and the Treasury Valley.
At age 75, Walker was highlighted in a local publication, The Owyhee Avalanche, as potentially the oldest living settler in the state in 1913.
He is part of the Idaho Black History Museum’s February exhibit, “A Seat at the Table,” an exhibit with the goal to highlight success stories like Walkers, and redefine some of the narratives surrounding Idaho’s history with Black people, according to executive director of the Idaho Black History Museum, Philip Thompson.
He pointed out that Idaho passed a civil rights law three years before the federal government did, and has a more progressive history than is often acknowledged.
Thompson wants Idahoans to know more about the history Idaho has of providing opportunity for everyone, and use that as inspiration for current day challenges. He recognizes that history often reflects societal problems that we still face today, but hopes to encourage a solution-oriented approach to history.
“It’s about presenting access to those who lack it,” Thompson said.
More Black History Month Events
The Anti-Racism Collective at Boise State has a couple of community building and student-centered activities for Black History Month.
First, a remote event will celebrate Bell Hooks’ life and work. This student-led discussion of Hooks and her writings will be hosted on Valentine’s Day, at 6 p.m. on Feb. 14. It includes a short viewing of one of Hooks’ presentations and a short reading from “All About Love,” followed by space for a community discussion.
They are also launching a spring reading and discussion group exploring short selections from the “1619 Project: A New Origin Story,” by Nikole Hannah-Jones. The first virtual discussion will be held in February, with two more following throughout the semester.
Register for these events on The Anti-Racism Collective’s Instagram page, @the.anti.racism.collective, with the link in their bio.
Zions Bank is celebrating Black History Month with a community speaker series event on Feb. 24. Panelists, including Cherie Buckner-Webb, former Idaho senator and Michael Satz, founding executive director of The Idaho 97 Project, will explore the personal stories of a diverse group of Black leaders. Participants will learn how personal, family and community history has influenced Black history and explore ways to use our history to invest in our future.
Other panelists are: James Jackson III, Zions Bank Supplier Diversity Program manager and founder of the Utah Black Chamber; Kimmy Paluch, founder and managing partner of Beta Boom; and Gladymir Phillipe, CEO of Kado Inc.
The Zoom event begins at noon and is free to the public, but registration is required at zionsbank.com.