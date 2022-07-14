The old-school notion that people with tattoos were bullies, villains or sailors is a thing of the past, but Tyler Andrews, who has been working as a tattoo artist for 15 years, said those vibes still linger in his profession.
“It feels like most tattooers are kind of the outcasts in school,” said Andrews, who owns Hidden Crow Tattoo. “They weren’t really the popular kids. I’ve met people that were awesome that I never had in my life. I liked that vibe, that feeling — the lifestyle of tattoo artists.”
Andrews is one of around 170 local and traveling tattoo artists coming to the 208 Tattoo Fest at Expo Idaho.
His tattoo design style is wide ranging and includes realistic portraits of clients’ pets, detailed cartoons and dark yet beautiful illustrations.
“Anytime I get to use something darker and sinister, but then have a beautiful twist — it’s so dope,” Andrews said. “Plus, people love it. They’re like, ‘It’s so pretty but dark in a way.’”
208 Tattoo Fest attendees can watch as the artists create tattoos live on-site, or even get in on the action — walk-up appointments will be available.
It is a three-day event: Noon to 10 p.m., Friday, July 15; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday, July 16; and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday, July 17. One-day tickets are $13 or it’s $39 for three days. Tickets are available on the website: 208tattoofest.com.
Two married couples run the event: Joshua and Nicole Carlton and Erin and Riley Smith.
“I’m truly in love with the art of tattooing,” Joshua Carlton said. “I’ve been in the industry for over 30 years and loved it the minute I discovered it. This festival brings artists together that share that same love and passion.”
Many of the artists will be doing large, live tattoos, with some taking more than 10 hours to complete. One of the artists, Chris Jansen, tattooed a client’s entire back last year over the course of the three days. This year, Andrews is tattooing a ship lost at sea on his girlfriend’s leg for two of the days.
“It’s gonna be like an old Renaissance painting and I want to try to incorporate traditional tattoo elements with some traditional flowers,” Andrews said. “Every time I do a show, I try to touch base on all styles of tattooing, whether it’s realism or traditional.”
Tattooing during a festival creates extra challenges, too, as opposed to a private room, said Andrews.
“It’s super loud,” he said. “People try to talk to you while you’re trying to do this two-day piece. They’re trying to talk to the person while they’re in pain and hating life, trying to get through this tattoo so they can be done with it.” In the end, though, it’s all about the artistic beauty of the art, said Andrews, “and to show off, you know what I mean? You want to show it off.”
The tattoos will be judged in contests throughout the festival, including the best realism tattoo, the best traditional tattoo and the best of the show. Andrews has judged several similar contests at various shows and is always impressed with artists’ creativity and technique.
“It really does come down to saturation, tightness, composition and how it’s gonna look over the years,” Andrews said. “It doesn’t come down to a big tattoo. It doesn’t come down to how good the artwork is. It comes down to how permanent that tattoo is and how well it’s gonna stay for years.”
To ensure fairness, the judges of the 208 Tattoo Fest will be picked at random the day of and only tattoo artists that aren’t in the contest can be picked, according to co-founder Erin Smith.
It can be difficult, yet rewarding, for artists and judges, but also for the people being tattooed. For people considering getting their first tattoo at the 208 Tattoo Fest, Joshua Carlton has some advice: eat before you go, stay hydrated and find an artist that does work you like.
“Micromanaging doesn’t work well,” he said. “You’ll be set to get the best piece if the artist is doing something they love.”