Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


"We would like to acknowledge that the land we gather on is the traditional territory of the Shoshone and Bannock Peoples.

"We honor all who came before us, our own ancestors, and the Indigenous caretakers, named and unnamed, recorded and unrecorded. We are grateful to have the opportunity to work, play, and create here in this community, on this territory, and to carry on the tradition of storytelling." — BCT website

Recommended for you

Load comments