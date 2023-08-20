...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of Idaho, including the following areas, Boise
Mountains, Camas Prairie, Lower Treasure Valley ID, Owyhee
Mountains, Southern Twin Falls County, Southwest Highlands, Upper
Treasure Valley, Upper Weiser River, West Central Mountains and
Western Magic Valley. Portions of Oregon, including the following
areas, Baker County, Harney County, Malheur County and Oregon
Lower Treasure Valley.
* WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through Monday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become
clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of
creeks and rivers are possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A monsoon moisture surge Sunday followed by tropical moisture
from the remnants of Hurricane Hilary Monday has increased
confidence in the potential for flash flooding. The heaviest
rainfall is expected Monday when Hilary's moisture interacts
with an incoming Pacific upper trough, producing rainfall
rates as high as 3 inches per hour.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
"We would like to acknowledge that the land we gather on is the traditional territory of the Shoshone and Bannock Peoples.
"We honor all who came before us, our own ancestors, and the Indigenous caretakers, named and unnamed, recorded and unrecorded. We are grateful to have the opportunity to work, play, and create here in this community, on this territory, and to carry on the tradition of storytelling." — BCT website
Tickets are on sale for Boise Contemporary Theater’s Third Annual BIPOC Playwrights Festival, slated for Aug. 21-25. The BIPOC Playwrights Festival brings together playwrights, directors, and actors from across America to workshop and present BIPOC stories in Boise. The festival was founded in 2021 with assistance from the Idaho Women’s Charitable Foundation, and "seeks to champion emerging and mid-career playwrights by connecting exceptional works with professional actors, directors, and technicians," according to the BCT website.
The festival gives playwrights of color the chance to workshop their script during the week with a director and full cast. Hearing their words read out loud by professional actors provides valuable feedback. The festival culminates in two nights of staged readings. This experience helps inform their work, building the careers of playwrights of color, so they can keep telling their stories.
"What better way to adhere to our mission to inspire our community to examine our perspectives and better understand ourselves, each other, and the world around us by creating thought-provoking stories of the human experience than by bringing new stories penned by artists from all over the country to Boise? We are committed to ensuring that all aspects of the human experience are explored on our stages. BCT is grateful for the financial support that allows this festival to bring esteemed playwrights, directors, and actors together to present stories and characters not often seen in Boise theater."
The festival is supported by The City of Boise Cultural Ambassador program through the Boise City Department of Arts and History, Boise Cascade, and The Gladys E. Langroise Advised Fund in the Idaho Community Foundation. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster. Tickets are $10 for individual readings, $15 for a Festival Pass to all events, or free for students with valid student ID, thanks to support from The Gladys E. Langroise Advised Fund in the Idaho Community Foundation.